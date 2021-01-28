Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed the Order

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on January 28 approving the “State Program to increase employment in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2021-2025”.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:

“Guided by paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in order to ensure the increase of employment in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide: