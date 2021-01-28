Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed the Order

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on January 28 approving the “State Program to increase employment in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2021-2025”.
According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:
“Guided by paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in order to ensure the increase of employment in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:
- To approve “The state program on increase of employment of the population in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2021-2025” (is applied).
- To the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to coordinate the measures provided by the State Program specified in part 1 of this Order and to inform the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on execution “.