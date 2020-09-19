Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed the Order



Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on awarding the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on September 18.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order is:

“Led by paragraph 21 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:

For effective activities in the field of music education and culture development in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

Huseynov Ilgar Adil

Huseynova Samira Seyran gizi – honorary title of “Honored Teacher”;

Asadov Vagif Mustafa

Guliyev Nihat Heydar – to be awarded the honorary title of “Honored Artist”.

It should be noted that September 18 is celebrated in our country as “National Music Day”.