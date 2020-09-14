“Clean–up for the future” action held in Nakhchivanchay valley-Photo

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, that a clean-up action was held in the Nakhchivanchay valley under the motto “Clean up for the future”. The action was jointly organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Youth Foundation.

Speakers before the event gave wide information about the clean-up action.

It was noted that the purpose of such actions is to promote cleanliness, prevent pollution of areas and attract young people to protect the environment.

Then a clean-up action was launched. The participants, provided with the necessary sanitary equipment, collected waste from the fields and tidied up the area.

Such actions will be continued.









Translator: Emin Gulmammadov