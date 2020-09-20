Collective access to the museums of the Autonomous Republic resumed



The Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated December 19, 2014 “On further strengthening relations with museums” plays an important role in the study of the historical past and culture of the ancient Oghuz land, along with ensuring the collective visit of government officials to museums. Museum visits, which were temporarily suspended in order to prevent a pandemic around the world, have been resumed.

On September 19, the staff of the Office of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and employees of the Center for Nakhchivan Studies of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum. Giving detailed information about the cultural institution, the director of the museum Ramil Orujaliyev said that the Heydar Aliyev Museum was established by the Order signed by the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on February 18, 1999 and opened on May 10 of that year.

It was noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev visited the museum during his visit to the autonomous republic on October 13, 1999 and got acquainted with the exposition there. Historical photos taken during the visit of the great leader to the museum are exposed here today. The exhibits in the museum include books, newspapers and magazines reflecting the socio-political activity of the prominent statesman, his glorious life, historical decisions and orders developed and adopted by him as a deputy and chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 1990-1993. It consists of signed protocols and agreements, letters and telegrams, memorabilia used, carpets woven in honor of the great leader, portraits, historical photos and documentaries. The museum covers the meaningful life of the great leader, different periods and stages of his political activity for the welfare and good future of our people with rich fund materials, original documents and exhibits. The valuable exposition reflecting the rich life of the genius, which does not fit in museums, includes the childhood and youth of our great leader, his years of education, his first labor activity, the first period of Azerbaijan’s leadership in 1969-1982, the period of his life and work in Moscow, his return to Nakhchivan. , the period of his activity as the architect of independent Azerbaijan is demonstrated with rich materials.

It was noted that the museum, which started operating with 420 exhibits, currently has 4,391 exhibits, of which 2997 are displayed in the library and exposition. Valuable exhibits leave a deep imprint in the hearts of everyone who watches it, create a high impression. The glorious life of a genius is a real school of life for every citizen of Azerbaijan, including the younger generation. The museum, which has become a sacred shrine of our people, promotes the ideas of our great leader’s statehood, Azerbaijanism and patriotism, and calls on young people to be loyal to the people, homeland and state like the great leader Heydar Aliyev. The exhibits displayed here play an important role in studying the statehood and political activity of the genius, conveying the facts about his meaningful life, rich and multifaceted activities to the younger generation. Each exhibit in the Heydar Aliyev Museum is a separate research topic. These exhibits are a source of inspiration for creative people and a valuable collection of information for scientists. Over the past years, scientific conferences on the socio-political activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev have been held here, excursions of schoolchildren and students to the museum have been organized, lectures and open classes have been held for them.

It should be noted that on September 19, employees of the city and district executive authorities of the autonomous republic, as well as central executive authorities, their departments, enterprises and organizations in the cities and districts also visited the museums.