Colonel Vagif Dargahli exposes another nonsense from the Armenian Ministry of Defense

“The information of the Armenian ministry of defense about the alleged downing of another Azerbaijani Su-25 attack aircraft is a blatant lie of despair,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Colonel Vagif Dargahli told Nakhchivantoday.com

“Combat aviation of Azerbaijan is not being used, and we completely comply with the requirements of the humanitarian truce,” Dargahli added.