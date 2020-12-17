Confessions of the same age as the blockade …

I am a child of the blockade years. The 1990s … My mother used to say that when you were born, it was the height of the war. Nothing could be found. Everyone ate what they found. Everyone wore what they found. It would be a shame to ask for anything from a neighbour. The neighbours were also same. The poor scene hung on everyone’s door. So no one came to ask for anything. In short, poverty was the basis of everyone’s destiny. When I was a child, I still remember my grandfather’s sad words: “We were very poor. There is no fuel in the house to burn, let our souls be hot. Those who had a tree in their yard were considered lucky. I was undecided between two trees which one to cut. Should I cut down the plane tree that my father planted, or the mulberry tree, which has been the delicious fruit of our garden for many years? We cut down the trees of the years like wild people. ” Now, when we see such things, we hate them. We condemn. The behaviours that our ancestors faced in the past are painful scenes of coercion. I’m not talking about the bread queues that we hear many times … (there is no need to list, those scenes are memorized by tongues) and so on.

Thus, the painful “blockade” syndrome of poverty and misery, which we revived at that time, took root in our minds during those “begging” years, which we felt with soul in our lives and blood. The oppressive, tortured “life” of those years had become the most painful part of our painful years. A pile of questions addressed from the eyes ended in despair. Hearts riveted with words, complaints, and grievances did not have a word to say. The symbolic meaning of the above-mentioned negative words gave the impression of a mass exiled to despair and deprived of life. We, the children of Nakhchivan in the 1990s, grew up hearing the words “siege, blockade” that opened our eyes. The Karabakh issue had not yet turned into a conflict. The stages of the conflict were worked out in turn. The Soviet Union was plotting to make its own judgments. Of course, the people were unaware of the first pages of the black plan. What did they know that the savage deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia in 1989 was the beginning of this plan.

This was followed by the events in Sumgayit, the Soviet invasion of Azerbaijan on January 20, 1990, the drowning of hundreds of our mujahids near the island of Nargin, the attacks on the autonomous republic from Sadarak, and the ensuing heavy fighting, including the blockade of Nakhchivan and the deployment of treacherous groups. occupied Karabakh and surrounding areas. Transformation of Karabakh issues into conflicts. All these were “products” made at different times in history. To instill worms in the sincere, ordinary people and to create groups that damage the unity among themselves, to put in the beginning those who rebelled against the government and the land. We can also call this plot the principle of implementation of the policy “Divide and rule” in Azerbaijan. The purpose of these black plans against the people was to shake the unity and cut ties within the country. It was impossible otherwise.

Let me give you a reference: the relations between Nakhchivan and Baku were through the railway. And this connection was severed in April 1992 by the last train from Mehri. For years, that train kept the story of that painful day in its window. I’m talking about that car that was shot.

Unlike our grandparents, who are still tormented by the memories of those days, we understood the word blockade as a word consisting only of letters. We did not feel the pain of the blockade. Like the city of Leningrad, we did not count its days. Although they want to give up their past in the face of the poverty and blockade of the Soviet era, they are unwilling to face their difficult past and remember what happened with heartache … But they want to be content with remembering our years of independence … The first seeds of the idea of ​​independence, which began in Nakhchivan, the slogans of unity against the enemy, the criteria of democracy, freedom, national consciousness and national cognition protected Nakhchivan from the threat of occupation. Even as a child of those years, sometimes I was troubled by many questions: how can a blockaded republic develop so much? Children of the same age with a blockade like me were also interested in the same question. How did the blockaded region develop its potential? After all, how did we cope with such a difficult time? How did the people of Nakhchivan feel the blockade syndrome only in words? The reason was the policy entrusted to him by the great leader Heydar Aliyev, entrusted to him, and defined by Mr. Vasif Talibov, a student of this political school. For 25 years, he has always guided the ideas and mission of the great leader, decorated Nakhchivan with flowers and turned it into a flower garden. For the sake of beauty, purity, landscaping, in short, the renaissance. For 25 years, there has not been an address where a new project has not been implemented, roads have not been built, parks, recreation centers, educational institutions, rural centers, health centers have not been built, and historical monuments have not been restored.

The volume and geography of the activities carried out in our Autonomous Republic over the past 25 years, in the true sense of the word, has caused great pride in each of us. The work done to create a special General Army and the logistics of our army, the steps taken to improve the social conditions of servicemen, as well as the creation of high-level conditions for service in military units and units in our autonomous republic have increased the strength of our army. In 2018, the liberation of Gunnut village of Sharur region and the surrounding strategically important heights from occupation has become another expression of the strength of our army. It is an undeniable fact that our servicemen from Nakhchivan, who took part in the Patriotic War, literally turned their names into chroniclers of victory in the historic Victory.

The annual international chess games and the participation of young people in voluntary start-up projects are the greatest harbingers of development.

As a result of the socio-economic and cultural development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the city of Nakhchivan was chosen in 2018 as both the Capital of Islamic Culture and the Youth Capital of our country. Last year, the Forum of Young Leaders of the Turkish Council was a clear example of the international recognition of the autonomous republic. In short, development and progress challenge the difficult years left behind by innovations in all areas.

In the annual investment rating of the Caspian European Club for 2017-2018, prepared by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on 18 parameters, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic became the leader with the highest overall score.

Real figures prove it. Let’s take a brief statistic of January-October 2020. During this period, the autonomous republic produced industrial products worth 900 million 258 thousand 500 manat.

The pace of development of other areas, which cannot be contained in one article, is the result of economic and political revival, democratic success and policies leading from development to renaissance. Prosperous from a country that once sank in a socio-economic vortex, dictating its will, joining the ranks of leaders in terms of economic development, the gateway to the East has recognized Nakhchivan as a developed place in the world.

By the way, the connection of communication lines between Nakhchivan and other regions of Azerbaijan in paragraph 9 of the Declaration signed by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia as a result of the recent victory in the Patriotic War It will also contribute to the development of our ancient land, and thus the blockade of Nakhchivan will become an archive of history, and the new era will become a celebration of modern development.

Author: TURKAN HUSEYNLI

Translator: Emin Gulmammadov