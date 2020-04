Count of people in Armenia infected by corona virus are over 1000

.

In Armenia confirmed that 1027 people are infected by corona virus.

Nakchivantoday reports referring to Armenia Kiv-s that, over 2000 people quarantine with suspicion of infecting by virus. 1120 people were confirmed as infected virus. According to some sources 70 people passed away.

For the record the firs infected case in Armenia had recorded on first of March this year.