Creating is the greatest patriotism – PHOTO

“The main issue is love of country. Economic opportunities can be great or small. But if there is love for the homeland, a lot can be done with limited economic opportunities. I am very glad that the attachment of Nakhchivanis to the Motherland, as always, is at a very high level. “- said President Ilham Aliyev, the successful implementation of the political line of our national leader Heydar Aliyev in our country, especially the care provided to the social sphere is another expression of the value given to the human factor. The landscaping work carried out in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has also brought cities, settlements and villages to a modern stage of development, and the comfortable life of residents has been ensured.

New social facilities were put into operation in Nusnus and Yukhari Endemic villages of Ordubad region on February 5.



Modern teaching in Nusnus village school

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, Nusnus village secondary school of Ordubad region was put into operation on February 5.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov opened the school and inquired about the conditions created.

It was reported that the 414-seat school, consisting of 3 floors with a basement, has 26 classrooms, chemistry, biology and physics laboratories, a military cabin, 2 chess classes, 2 computers, teachers and psychologists’ rooms, a STEAM booth, a library, a wardrobe and a gym. , there is a buffet and a warehouse. The school has 41 computers and 4 electronic boards with Internet access.

The STEAM booth is equipped with an electronic board, 2 computers, a 3D printer, a microbit and other educational STEAM devices. 8788 literature and textbooks in the library provide a wide range of reading opportunities for students. In addition to classes in the gym, there are the necessary conditions for holding school competitions. The military cabin will play an important role in patriotic education of students and increase their interest in martial arts.

It was noted that 4 graduates of the military lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev continue their education and work in this field. Two of them heroically participated in the restoration of the territorial integrity of our country.

In the 2020-2021 academic year, 21 students were admitted to the first grade of the school.

Models of wind turbines and solar panels made by students on 3D printers were presented to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly in the STEAM booth. Emphasizing the construction of wind and solar power plants in the autonomous republic, the Speaker stressed the importance of training specialists in this field.

The teaching of chess is an important tool in increasing the interest in the exact sciences in the secondary schools of the Autonomous Republic, and most importantly in the mental development of students. The commissioning of classrooms equipped with chess equipment and textbooks will increase interest in this field.

An interactive lesson on “Nakhchivan’s autonomy: history and modernity” between the State Flag Museum and more than 200 secondary schools was watched in the electronic board classroom.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the pedagogical staff of the school.

The Minister of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rahman Mammadov said: “Consistent measures are being taken in the development of education in the Autonomous Republic, the material and educational base of educational institutions is being strengthened.” Last year, 5 secondary schools for 1106 pupils, buildings for the Julfa District Education Department and out-of-school educational institutions were built, and in January 2021, a full secondary school was built or overhauled in Shahriyar village of Sharur district.

Along with the construction of education, the creation of new educational institutions and innovative circles was also in focus last year. From the 2020-2021 academic year, on the instructions of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, the STEAM training method has been introduced in secondary schools of the autonomous republic. The recruitment of teachers, especially the preference of young people for secondary schools in remote mountain villages, is the result of the creation of a modern educational infrastructure in these villages, as well as district centers, and the high value placed on the work of teachers. Today, Nusnus village high school joins the ranks of modern schools. Rahman Mammadov thanked the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly on behalf of the educators of the autonomous republic for the created conditions.

Kovsar Hummatova, a teacher at the school, thanked the staff and parents. “Thanks to the attention and care of the Speaker, all cities and districts, including villages, have changed and modernized. Today, the village of Nusnus joins the ranks of modern villages.Extensive construction work has been carried out in the village, one of which is the Nusnus village high school. Our students will learn the secrets of science in a school with the most modern educational conditions. The conditions created will not only help students get a better education, but also encourage us teachers to work hard. “

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated the staff on the commissioning and success of the Nusnus village high school and said: “Today, the Nusnus village high school is one of the exemplary schools in the country.” During both leaderships of our national leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan, care for education was at a high level. In the 1970s, our great leader’s focus on the development of education, the expansion of school construction and the sending of young people to study in the best universities of the Soviet Union were measures aimed at the future independence of Azerbaijan. Even after Azerbaijan gained independence and our great leader returned to political power in our country, he made education one of the main issues. The national leader said: “The state should cut from anywhere and spend on school work, appreciate the work of teachers.” At that time, our country was at war, our lands were occupied. However, attention was paid to the construction of the school, and the work of teachers was appreciated. Continuing the path of our national leader, President Ilham Aliyev also stressed the importance of taking care of education: “Investment in education is an investment in the future of the country.”

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “As a result of this care, Azerbaijani youth today study in various universities around the world and contribute to the development of our country.” All this confirms that education is one of the most important areas in the life of the Azerbaijani state. Today, our youth actively participates in state building and plays an important role in strengthening our independence. Graduates of Nusnus village high school also take part in state-building, protection of our territorial integrity and liberation of our lands from occupation. Some of the school’s graduates have been awarded presidential scholarships and prizes. The results of the school last school year show that there are good educational traditions. The conditions at the school will allow to further develop these traditions. Today, the provision of Nusnus village secondary school is the same as in developed countries. In general, all schools built in our country, as well as in our autonomous republic, are built at the level of modern education. The commitment of teachers to their profession, working on themselves, respect for their duties serve the future of the country. Therefore, the work of teachers is valued by our state, and those who excel are awarded state prizes.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: The conditions created at the school will allow students to form a worldview, grow up in accordance with the requirements of modern life and study at any university in the world in the future. Therefore, the main task facing the team is to bring up young people patriotic, highly educated and open-minded.

Teacher of the school Natavan Garayeva thanked for the conditions created for teaching chess and said: “Different subject booths have been created in our school. One of them is a chess room. Students have a great interest in chess. “.

A private boiler house, an outdoor sports facility were built in the yard of the building, landscaping work was carried out and greenery was planted.