Friday , 2 October 2020
Naxcivan

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army destroyed artillery pieces of Armenia

“Azerbaijani Army have destroyed the Armenian artillery while carrying out counter-offensive measures within its internationally recognized borders in response to the new military aggression of Armenia,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Nakhchivantoday.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the Armenian side shelled the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone with large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers.

Check Also

Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s supply facilities, military equipment

The supply facilities and military equipment that delivered weapons and ammunitions to the Armenian army’s …

NakhchivanToday.com 2020