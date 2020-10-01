Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army destroyed artillery pieces of Armenia

“Azerbaijani Army have destroyed the Armenian artillery while carrying out counter-offensive measures within its internationally recognized borders in response to the new military aggression of Armenia,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Nakhchivantoday.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the Armenian side shelled the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone with large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers.