Defense Ministry: The supply of Azerbaijan Army troops participating in battles is at a high level

Under the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the supply issues of military personnel participating in the counter-offensive operations are immediately resolved, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told Nakhchivantoday.com.

“The supply of our troops is carried out in a planned manner by the relevant departments, services, and structures. The military personnel participating in the battles are continuously provided with food, military uniform, household items, and necessary properties, ammunition, but the military and combat equipment – with fuel for 24 hours a day.

There are no problems with the supply of combat operations. All tasks related to supply and equipment are carried out in a timely manner,” the ministry said.