Determination and perseverance based on wise ideas, unshakable political will, the value given to the human factor creates great confidence in a more prosperous future

The everlasting wise policy of our national leader Heydar Aliyev, the resolute and creative implementation of the great leader’s political ideas based on the principles of succession of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev result in the establishment of our country among the developed countries. The implementation of a grandiose development strategy in the blockade of our ancient land, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and the achievement of socio-economic, scientific and cultural progress are the fruits of the unwavering loyalty of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Heydar Aliyev’s ideas.

The multifaceted historical achievements of the Autonomous Republic are based on radical economic reforms, sound management principles, proper and economical use of financial resources, and accurate budget balancing. Under the care of President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the path of the great leader, the welfare, food, energy and defense security of the population, which are the main indicators of general development in the autonomous republic, have been fully ensured. Renovation of heating systems, construction work in settlements, creation of modern education, health and transport infrastructure, construction of new roads and existing conditions have eliminated the difficulties observed in the autumn-winter season. As a result of many years of intense and well-thought-out political activity of the head of the autonomous republic, the serious problems experienced during the heavy blockade at the end of the last century, especially in the autumn and winter months, have already gone down in history. As a result of the measures taken in connection with energy security, the power plants established in the autonomous republic today, in addition to fully meeting the demand for electricity, have also created opportunities for the export of electricity. As a result of the measures taken, in previous years, there was 1 power plant in the autonomous republic, but by the end of 2019, this figure reached 9. 7 of the total stations produce alternative and renewable energy, which is not only economically viable, but also plays an important role in protecting the environment. Along with the solution of energy security issues in the Autonomous Republic, attention is paid to the uninterrupted supply of natural gas. Thus, as of July 1, 2020, 87,739 population subscribers were provided with natural gas in the autonomous republic.

The issues of social welfare of the population, renewal of the existing infrastructure, strengthening of economic potential were also in focus last month. On August 12, a meeting was held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on preparations for the autumn-winter season 2020-2021 and the tasks ahead.

Opening the meeting, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said that every year in the autonomous republic the issues of preparation for the autumn-winter season are kept in mind, the meeting is held and relevant instructions are given to the relevant agencies. Winter readiness of enterprises and organizations, elimination of observed problems create opportunities for successful completion of the season, ensuring the comfort of the population in the winter months.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “The annual increase in settlement in the Autonomous Republic, the construction of new residential areas, the commissioning of industrial and other energy-intensive enterprises also increases the demand for electricity and natural gas every year. Today, alternative and renewable energy sources in the autonomous republic meet more than 70 percent of total demand. After the commissioning of Ordubad and Tivi Hydroelectric Power Stations, energy needs will be met entirely by renewable energy sources. The growing demand for gas will be met after the completion of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline. Holding an annual meeting on preparations for the autumn-winter season, especially taking preventive measures, also serves to ensure the comfort of the population. Therefore, the issue of preparation for the autumn-winter season of 2020-2021 should be kept in mind, and necessary measures should be taken by the relevant structures.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly provided the population with uninterrupted electricity supply in the autumn-winter season, uninterrupted supply of natural gas, creation of necessary reserves for seasonal preparations, preparatory work in all settlements, inspection of winter readiness of drinking water and sewerage systems, autumn irrigation season After the completion of the project, he instructed the relevant agencies to prepare hydraulic structures, close dams in a timely manner and create water reserves in reservoirs, to ensure the continuity of activities of enterprises and organizations using liquefied gas and oil products for heating in winter. It was stressed that the continuity of classes in secondary schools should be closely monitored from the beginning of the educational process, and the provision of the population with medicines and medical equipment should be continued. Attention should be paid to health education, and disinfection should be carried out according to the schedule by the centers of hygiene and epidemiology. The continuous operation of cultural and sports institutions of the Autonomous Republic must be kept in mind, and the necessary repair work in administrative buildings, social facilities and school buildings must be completed by November 1.

The meeting instructed to monitor the continuous implementation of passenger transport services, repair and construction work on highways, flight safety in the winter months, seasonal adjustment of wagons and locomotives in railway transport, non-compliant and industrial methods. The import, sale and operation of unprepared electrical and gas appliances in the autonomous republic must be prevented.

Giving instructions on the creation of state reserves in the Autonomous Republic, the Speaker of the Supreme Assembly said that the Ministry of Economy should analyze the market situation, determine the demand for seasonal basic food products, supply agricultural products to cold storages and create reserves. Appropriate measures should be taken to prepare rehabilitation facilities, as well as nursing homes, for the winter season. Weaving wool socks for social volunteer projects and military units should be continued. Attention should be paid to the provision of uninterrupted communication and internet services to the residents in the settlements, inventory should be created, penitentiaries should be provided with heat, and the supply of warm clothes and food to prisoners should be kept in mind.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly also touched upon the necessary issues such as the timely completion of supplies for the winter season in the military units in the autonomous republic, as well as the timely supply of fuel and food to military units in the border areas. It was instructed that the Special General Army inform the Supreme Assembly about the final state of winter preparations for the Nakhchivan Garrison. It was noted that as a continuation of the purposeful environmental policy pursued in the autonomous republic, appropriate measures should be taken, livestock, poultry and beekeeping farms should be prepared for winter, control should be exercised to limit the use of energy and debt, and goods required for autumn-winter preparations. – Necessary funds must be allocated for the purchase of the material.



The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic must approve the distribution of fuel and other materials required for enterprises without heating systems, set limits on the use of heating systems, and hold discussions with central and local executive authorities on preparations for the autumn-winter season. The Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic must be informed about the work done by the end of October this year. The Office of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic should pay attention to the implementation of instructions on preparations for the autumn-winter season, appeals, as well as applications and complaints received during this season should be immediately investigated and relevant information should be provided.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished success to the participants of the meeting in fulfilling the set tasks.

Socio-economic development, modern infrastructure, food and energy resources ensure that we will be able to complete the next autumn-winter season without any problems. Undoubtedly, one of the key factors in achieving sustainable development and stability in the Autonomous Republic is the reliable protection of the borders of a place located in a complex geostrategic area bordering on three states. It should be noted that the formation and development of border troops occupies an important place among the army-building measures implemented by our national leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan in 1990-1993. On August 22, 1992, under the leadership of the great leader, the tricolor flag of independent Azerbaijan was raised in the border detachment in Nakhchivan, and thus the foundation of the first national border detachment was laid. On September 19, 1992, the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic adopted a Resolution “On the organization of defense and protection of the borders of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic”, 10 days after this decision – on September 29, the 41st border detachment in Nakhchivan was abolished and its functions, all military and economic property was handed over to the 1st frontier detachment. For the first time in Azerbaijan, the 1st group of national border troops was established, and the work done in the field of army building in the autonomous republic for the last 30 years has fully ensured defense security. The army, units and divisions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan have undergone an important way of organization and development, and the service has been established at the level of the requirements of the day.

The material and technical base of the Nakhchivan Special Border Division, which serves the reliable protection of the 234-kilometer border area of ​​the Republic of Azerbaijan in the autonomous republic, has been significantly strengthened, extensive construction work has been carried out in the border service, infrastructure has been upgraded. August 22 – On the anniversary of the establishment of the “Nakhchivan” Special Border Division, a new service and residential complex for the 8th Border Post was put into operation. Mr. Vasif Talibov, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, attended the event.

It was noted that construction work at the outpost began in 2019. The complex includes headquarters, residential buildings for border families, as well as other service and ancillary buildings. The two-storey headquarters building has a dormitory for 48 people, a dining room for 32 people, a warehouse and study rooms. There are 8 apartments with 2 rooms each in the residential building. All kinds of communal conditions for modern living have been created in the apartments.

Border outposts of the 1st Border Commandant’s Office are fully equipped with a video surveillance system, 8 controlled and 21 fixed cameras with HD image quality. 11 fixed and 2 controlled cameras cover the service area of ​​the 8th Border Post. The captured video footage is stored in the system memory for a long time.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the families of border guards, congratulated them on the commissioning of the service residential building and said that the military-residential complex and the new residential building, which were commissioned for the outpost, have all the conditions. The commissioning of the new residential complex will ensure the comfort of families, as well as the successful organization of the service.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly presented gifts to the children of border guards.

Mr. Vasif Talibov, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, greeted the border guards, congratulated the personnel of the Nakhchivan Special Border Division and their families on the anniversary of the establishment of the Nakhchivan Special Border Division and the commissioning of a new service and residential complex of the 8th Border Post. He thanked those who contributed to the construction of the new complex.



The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “After the return of our national leader to the supreme power, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have undergone a full process of organization and development, exemplary and professional border forces have been formed in our country and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. By the relevant decrees of the President of the country, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the path of genius, on January 14, 2004 on the basis of Nakhchivan Border Detachment “Nakhchivan” Border Division, and on August 17, 2015 on the basis of “Nakhchivan” Border Division “Nakhchivan” A special Border Division has been established, positions and powers have been increased.

It was noted that today the protection of borders in the autonomous republic, the construction work carried out in this area has entered a new stage. During these years, the development of the “Nakhchivan” Special Border Division was not limited to strengthening the material and technical base, but also the organizational formation of the division. The staff of the headquarters, border commandants and outposts, mobile movement battalion was increased in accordance with the service functions, combat training unit, training center, anti-aircraft artillery and engineering-fortification units, 2nd Border Commandant’s Office and its coast guard group were established. built at the level of requirements.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said that the personnel of the Nakhchivan Special Border Division should continue to adhere to military discipline, border control and service activities should be established at the level of today’s requirements, and the professionalism of servicemen should be increased.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked the staff of the Nakhchivan Special Border Division for their exemplary service and concluded his speech with the views of President Ilham Aliyev: “The security of any country begins at its borders. We must ensure that our borders are fully protected. “

Then, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly presented the medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the officers of the “Nakhchivan” Special Border Division awarded with “For Courage” and “For Military Services” medals in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 17, 2020.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly took a photo with the staff.

A checkpoint, a row area, a sports camp, a training ground, a recreation and amusement park for border guards’ families and personnel, a checkpoint were established at the 8th Border Post, modern conditions were provided, and landscaping and landscaping work was carried out.

On the same day, two NIVA service cars were presented to the Nakhchivan Special Border Division.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly gave instructions on the organization of the service in accordance with the created conditions.

The delivered food products were handed over to the outpost’s warehouse.

Numerous measures taken in our country, which is famous as an agrarian place, it increases the feeling of attachment to the country



The dynamics of development in the autonomous republic, where stability and order are established, its borders are vigilantly protected and its territories are reliably protected, covers various socio-economic spheres. In the development of this area, especially in the autonomous republic, which is known as an agrarian area, the modernization of amelioration and water management systems, the efficient use of water resources to ensure food security are also considered as a matter of strategic importance. Advanced irrigation networks, pumping stations are being built, new machinery and equipment are being put into operation. The created conditions, along with the efficient use of land and water resources, contribute to the development of agriculture and the production of abundant crops, improving employment and welfare of the population. Opportunities for foreign economic cooperation are also widely used in the development of the agricultural sector, the implementation of targeted measures in the field of land reclamation and irrigation in our autonomous republic. As a result of the high level of development of Azerbaijan-China relations, in 2017, the People’s Republic of China provided agricultural machinery and equipment to Barakat Seed Production Limited Liability Company. According to the Agreement on Technical and Economic Cooperation signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China, 67 machines and technological equipment of 17 names were imported from the People’s Republic of China. has been. Taking part in the event, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly congratulated the staff and said: “The presented equipment will open wide opportunities for the development of agriculture in the autonomous republic. Because with the equipment provided to “Barakat Seed Production” Limited Liability Company, work is carried out on the 2,000-hectare seed farm, as well as assistance is provided to other farms. The equipment presented today will be used in the field of land reclamation and irrigation in the autonomous republic. At present, about 62,000 hectares are sown in the autonomous republic. Over the past 20 years, sown areas have increased by about 22,000 hectares. The main task ahead is to improve the water supply of lands, to carry out agro-technical sowing and to build advanced irrigation networks. The modern equipment brought under the grant project will allow for the full and quality implementation of land reclamation measures in agriculture. Therefore, the imported equipment must be used effectively, their operating rules must be properly studied and timely technical inspection must be carried out.



It should be noted that 5 Chinese-made excavators, 8 bulldozers, 13 sets of welding equipment, 8 wheel loaders, trailers and technical assistance vehicles, 3 groundwater and 8 dehydration detectors, 2 air compressors, 6 water flow meters, 1 mobile loader and other equipment has a high efficiency. The new machinery and technological equipment will be used for excavation and cleaning of ditches and canals, leveling of areas, on-site maintenance of machinery and vehicles, detection of water leaks in groundwater and pipelines, measurement of water consumption.

After inspecting the equipment, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the staff and said: “Modern equipment will significantly increase the quality of work. Because technology is half the battle. In accordance with the population growth in the Autonomous Republic, new lands should be added to the crop rotation, and export opportunities should be expanded. The role of machinery and technological equipment in the participation of lands in the crop rotation is great. The new equipment will not only improve working conditions, but also create an abundance of products.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly gave relevant instructions and recommendations on the effective use of new techniques.

August was also marked by the signing of state documents in the political and social life of the autonomous republic, which served to implement the principles of independent statehood and determine the future multifaceted development strategy. Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Mr. Vasif Talibov “On the establishment of the Nakhchivan City Chemical-Biological Lyceum” dated August 4, 2020 to reveal the talents and skills of students in chemistry and biology as a continuation of the successful science and education policy in the autonomous republic. development, as well as addressing the need to create a new type of educational institution to guide future career choices. According to the Decree of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly dated August 24, 2020 “On some measures to regulate the activities of” Nakhchivan Agroleasing “Open Joint Stock Company”, the company was renamed “Nakhchivan Agro Service” Open Joint Stock Company and its powers as a legal entity were defined. These are important state documents that will serve the development of science and education through the creation of new and specialized educational institutions, and the provision of the agricultural sector with agricultural machinery and technological equipment, the organization of agro-technical services.

Today, the dynamics of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is incomparably higher than in previous periods, is moving forward with confidence on a single and reliable political course. The political landscape of the past month and the indicators obtained give us reason to say once again that the political line of the great leader Heydar Aliyev continues successfully, faithfully and persistently in our ancient land, which is improving and progressing day by day. Large-scale creative work, the human factor and human capital, which are always in the forefront, socio-economic progress based on innovative development, application of modern technologies and scientific achievements, rising prosperity create great enthusiasm and confidence in a more prosperous future.

Mehriban SULTAN

Honored Journalist of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic