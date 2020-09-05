Development of family farms contributes to improving the welfare of the population

One of the leading forces of the agrarian sector in the economy of the Autonomous Republic is family farms. Today, ensuring food security, production of export-oriented and highly competitive products of the autonomous republic has created conditions for the formation of family farms operating in the agricultural sector.

In recent years, consistent measures have been taken to develop family farms in Nakhchivan. Implementation of the “Action Plan for the Development of Family Farms in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” approved by the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated November 22, 2017 was important in this regard,In 2018, 319 specialized family farms were established in the autonomous republic, more than 253,000 manat of state financial support was provided.

Purposeful events and festivals were held in the Autonomous Republic to support the specialization of family farms and the creation of new such farms, to stimulate their activities, and create the experience of advanced family farms. The Action Plan “On the development of family farms in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” approved by the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly dated January 18, 2019 was important in this regard and opened wide opportunities for such farms.

Privileges and subsidies applied in the agricultural sector have stimulated the development of family farms and created conditions for expanding their areas of activity. Works in this direction s continued this year, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided more than 306,000 manat of state financial support to 30 households for the establishment of greenhouses, cold storage, livestock and dairy processing, beekeeping, canning and packaging of fruits and vegetables, gardening.This, in turn, has given impetus to the expansion of farms and the transformation of some of them into small businesses.

Covering mainly production-oriented economic activities, family farms have an exceptional role in providing the domestic market with better and more environmentally friendly agricultural products and reducing dependence on imports, as well as providing employment in rural areas. On the other hand, the increase in the number of households in the autonomous republic as a result of targeted measures not only increases the opportunities for effective employment of labor resources, but also creates additional opportunities for the expansion of family business and the development of small and medium enterprises.

The fact that they sell their products under their own brand name encourages households to develop their business and introduce new products to the market. In order to introduce, promote and exhibition products produced by households, more than 118 types of household products were demonstrated in the exhibition hall of “Nakhchivan Business Center” Limited Liability Company. As a continuation of the measures taken in this area, the establishment of corners of household products in trade facilities operating in our cities and regions has played an important role in stimulating the range and competitiveness of such products in the autonomous republic, providing consumers with environmentally friendly food.

One of the important conditions of production is the quality factor. In this regard, in order to control the quality of household products, the “Consumer Goods Expertise Center” Limited Liability Company operating under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic took average samples of household products and organized organoleptic and quality control examinations at the Central Food Testing Laboratory. Laboratory analyzes were performed on physical, chemical, toxicological and microbiological indicators. As a result, laboratory analyzes were taken from the products in 418 cases, and it was determined that the quality and safety indicators of the samples met the requirements of the current normative and technical documents.

the participation of Mehpara Huseynova, one of the leading family farmers of the autonomous republic, in the virtual exhibition of agricultural and livestock equipment in the Republic of Turkey played an important role in studying foreign experience and finding new partners.

will be taken in the Autonomous Republic to acquire modern knowledge of farmers, apply innovative methods and technologies in farms, ensure food and food security, facilitate access of agricultural producers to financial resources, insure the agricultural sector against risks, increase employment in rural areas. There is no doubt that this work will contribute to the transformation of households into small and medium enterprises in the future.

