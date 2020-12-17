example of service to the Azerbaijan statehood

In the early 1990s, Azerbaijan was going through difficult times in its history. Nakhchivan, which was blockaded by the occupying Armenians, was in a worse situation. Roads were closed, communications were cut off, and the necessary means of subsistence became a problem. It was at this time that the world-famous politician, powerful statesman Heydar Aliyev returned to Nakhchivan from Moscow. All the activities of Heydar Aliyev, who was elected to the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, and then Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, were aimed at overcoming the difficult situation in the autonomous republic, ensuring its security and development. All the issues were resolved thanks to the great leader Heydar Aliyev’s foresight, wisdom, courage and determination. Nakhchivan was protected, it was not allowed to fall into the hands of the enemy.

The dreams of the genius about Nakhchivan, the continuation of the line of construction ensured the development of the autonomous republic in the following periods. Vasif Talibov, who worked with the great leader Heydar Aliyev in those years, took advantage of this genius man’s rich experience of statehood, management skills, resolute position, and passed a lesson in statehood. As a result, Vasif Talibov was elected head of the autonomous state on December 16, 1995 at the session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Speaking about the future action plan, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “I will not have a separate action plan. I will dedicate my activity to the implementation of the statehood program of prominent statesman Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan. I will devote all my strength and skills to the prosperity of Nakhchivan, army building, education, upbringing of intelligent and patriotic youth will be a priority in my activity.

25 years have passed since that historic event. In twenty-five years, vital work has been done in Nakhchivan that no stage of history can be compared with these years. In a quarter of a century, a century of success has been achieved, and immeasurable positive changes have taken place. Thus, shortly after Vasif Talibov was elected Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a real revival began to be observed in all spheres of life of the autonomous republic. The socio-political environment has been strengthened. Construction and landscaping work has expanded. All this was the result of the experience and enthusiastic work of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

The changes, stabilization and revival in the life of the autonomous republic were first and foremost an integral part and a logical continuation of the progressive reforms implemented by national leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan at that time, was the result of its successful implementation.

During the Great Leader’s first visit to Nakhchivan, he witnessed the positive changes made by the new leadership of Nakhchivan in a short period of time in the autonomous republic, highly appreciating them and saying: “… Things are normal in the autonomous republic. I see that a lot has been done in Nakhchivan in a short time … I am very pleased that Nakhchivan is still a support on the path to Azerbaijan’s independence … I am sure that it will continue to be a support. “

In the following years, as a result of the great care of the Azerbaijani state, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which operates under blockade, achieved high development and progress in all areas, and the successful implementation of large-scale construction work was possible due to the chairmanship of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov. .

Along with paying serious attention to the comprehensive development of the autonomous republic, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly called army building and education a priority area in his activity, taking into account the geopolitical situation in the region and the education of the younger generation. During his tenure, the head of the autonomous state consistently paid more attention to the development of these areas, as a result of which great success was achieved. The army units created in Nakhchivan as a result of the great care of the Azerbaijani state and the serious efforts of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic attract attention with their professional qualities in increasing the military power, organization of defense and security of our country. It is no coincidence that the military units of the Special General Army, along with their services in protecting the territory of the autonomous republic, also showed a real example of courage and patriotism in the Second Karabakh War. Taking these into account, President Ilham Aliyev said: “… I would like to congratulate the people of Nakhchivan on this event. I must say that the people of Nakhchivan, like citizens from all other regions, took an active part in the Karabakh war. Now the war is over, some issues that have not been revealed so far will be revealed, and everyone will know that along with the military from all other regions, the people of Nakhchivan have shown great heroism and selflessness in the liberation of our lands, gave martyrs.

1995-2020 has a special place in the development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The changes that have taken place in the economic and social life of the autonomous republic during these years are equal to a hundred years of development. The improvement of our villages and cities, the construction of administrative buildings, social facilities, the restoration of historical and cultural monuments, the construction of roads, the highest level of order and well-being, the improvement of people’s welfare are the confirmation of today’s landscape of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The resolute position of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, high management skills, loyalty and determination to the policy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev are the main reason for the development of our Nakhchivan. In 2017 and 2018, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic won the first place among the regions of our country and was the leader in 18 parameters. The growth of gross domestic product, the creation of new production facilities, the solution of food and energy security, the production of export-oriented products indicate the high economic potential of the autonomous republic.

The constructive measures taken in the Autonomous Republic, the progress in the economic and social spheres have made the country the most advanced and developed region of Azerbaijan. Unprecedented success has been achieved in industry, construction, agriculture, economy and all spheres of social life.

As a result of the successful continuation of the path of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Nakhchivan has been completely changed, reconstructed and turned into a modern land. Thanks to the loyalty of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly to the ideas of statehood, consistent and tireless activity of our National Leader, the important results achieved in the region have, in fact, created a new Nakhchivan within Azerbaijan.

While the gross domestic product of the Autonomous Republic was 37.3 million manat in 1994, it increased by 973.6 million manat in 2009, ie increased by 26.1 times. In 2010, for the first time in the history of the autonomous republic, the volume of GDP exceeded 1 billion manat. During that period, the GDP per capita increased 21.5 times from 113.4 manat to 2434.7 manat. In 2011, the GDP increased 38 times compared to 1995. In 2015, GDP production increased by 56.4 times compared to 1995 and amounted to 2.5 billion manat, per capita GDP increased by 42 times. In 2019, the volume of GDP increased by 1.5 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to more than 2.8 billion manat. In the first half of 2020, GDP exceeded 1 billion 310 million manat.

Industry has its share in the overall development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. In the mid-1990s, there were 56 industrial enterprises in the autonomous republic.

Due to the serious attention of the head of the Autonomous Republic to this area, 63 industrial enterprises operated in 1999, and industrial enterprises produced goods worth 2.9 million manat. Extensive industrialization programs are being implemented in the Autonomous Republic. As a result, new industries and industrial districts are being created. The launch of 229 new economic entities in the industry of the autonomous republic in 2000-2005, in turn, laid the foundation for a threefold increase in industrial output during this period. In 2005, industrial products worth 41.2 million manat were produced. In 2010, the number of industrial enterprises reached 423. These enterprises produced products worth 318.6 million manat. The number of employees reached 12,855. Industrial goods worth 917 million manat were produced in 2015 and 561.6 million manat in the first half of 2020, which is one percent more than a year earlier. Goods account for 96.3 percent of industrial production and services for 3.7 percent. The share of the private sector in industrial output is 94.2 percent, which is the highest compared to other economic regions of the country. As a result of increased industrial production in January-June 2020, industrial products worth $ 152.2 million were exported. It is no coincidence that 2020 has been declared the “Year of Exports” in the autonomous republic.

The processing industry also has a special role in the development of industry. In 2017, 95% of industrial output fell to the processing industry. Fifth convocation at the seventh session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Mr. Vasif Talibov said: “The measures taken, the launch of new processing plants have had a significant impact on industrial development. In the autonomous republic, which was previously dominated by agrarian relations, for several years now, industry has been leading in terms of GDP. In the current year, this trend was maintained, the volume of industrial output exceeded the volume of agricultural production by 2.3 times and amounted to about 880 million manat.

Agriculture is one of the important sectors of the economy of the autonomous republic. It plays an important role in meeting the needs of the population in food products, processing industries and raw materials. On average, one third of the value added created in the Autonomous Republic during the year falls on agriculture.

Agriculture has always been in the forefront of the economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Consistent implementation of agrarian reforms in the Autonomous Republic, founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev, structural changes in agriculture created a solid foundation for the development of the agrarian sector.

Beginning in 1999, the total area under crops in the autonomous republic began to increase. The sown areas in 2003 increased by 3.2 percent compared to 1990, and by 49 percent compared to 1995. This increase was mainly due to annual plantings. In 2000, land reform was completed in the autonomous republic, and 72,758 families were given 56,372 hectares of land.

In 2000, agricultural lands in the autonomous republic were 148.4 thousand hectares. In 2019, 62.9 thousand hectares were sown, and in 2020 – 63.4 thousand hectares. In 2019, agricultural products worth 507 million 641 thousand manat were produced. In that year, grain production was 102,984 tons.

The development of agriculture depends to a large extent on the improvement and development of land reclamation and irrigation systems. Consistent measures are being taken in this direction in the Autonomous Republic. During 1996-2005, 37 new pumping stations were built, more than 239 pumping stations were repaired, more than 234 sub-artesian wells were drilled, and many canals, a traditional water source for the region, were restored and put into operation. Reclamation and irrigation works were continued in the following years.

Reservoirs and other important irrigation facilities put into operation in the Autonomous Republic play an important role in the development of productive forces. As a result of the measures taken, there are 31 large and small reservoirs with a total volume of 303.52 million cubic meters, with the exception of the Araz Reservoir in the autonomous republic.

In order to prevent water loss, improve irrigation, and put unused land into cultivation, closed irrigation networks and drainage lines have been built in the Autonomous Republic.

Livestock has a special role in the development of agriculture in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As a result of purposeful measures taken by the leadership of the Autonomous Republic, great achievements have been made in this area as well. Compared to 1994, in 1998 the number of cattle, including cows and buffaloes, increased by 24 percent, and the number of sheep and goats by 46 percent. In 2019, the number of cattle was 119.8 thousand. While the number of small horned animals in 2000 was 425.4 thousand, in 2019 it was 741.2 thousand. In 2018-2019, 9 livestock farms were established.

Attention was also paid to the development of poultry, fishing and beekeeping in the Autonomous Republic, and the production of livestock, poultry, fisheries and beekeeping products has increased year by year. Achievements in the economic sphere in the Autonomous Republic since 1995 have created conditions for major work in the field of construction and landscaping. A new and modern Nakhchivan was established, and construction and landscaping works covered the capital of the autonomous republic, as well as the most remote border villages.

Construction and installation works worth 12.4 million manat were carried out in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2000, 102 million manat in 2005, 501 million manat in 2010 and 697.7 million manat in 2019. By 2019, 562 administrative buildings, 284 educational, 491 cultural facilities, 285 health facilities, 171 pumping stations, 416 sub-artesian wells, 181 bridges, 982 production and service facilities, 52 sports facilities, disabled, IDPs, refugees, refugees, 516 individual houses were built or overhauled for the families of martyrs. In recent years, 4 settlements and 151 village centers have been commissioned.

1995-2020 entered the life of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as a period of further acceleration of economic development, socio-cultural growth. This rise and progress was due to the successful implementation of the development strategy of national leader Heydar Aliyev by the leadership of the autonomous republic. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov linked this factor with the effective measures taken to stabilize the economy, to make the creative mission of our national leader the main driving force in the life of the autonomous republic, as in all regions of the country.

The transport sector plays an important role in ensuring economic development and social progress. Recently, large-scale construction measures have been taken to develop this important area in the autonomous republic, modern highways have been built, and the infrastructure of air and rail transport has been improved.

Great work has been done in the field of transport, the International Airport has been put into operation, and more than 2,000 km of new roads have been built in the last 15 years. In the first half of 2020, 7 million 562 thousand tons of cargo and 47 million 165 thousand 400 passengers were transported in the transport sector in the autonomous republic.

In modern times, information and communication technologies have greatly influenced the socio-economic life of each country. As in all parts of our country, in our autonomous republic, this area is always treated with care and attention, the field of information and communication technologies is developing rapidly.

According to the agreement signed with the South Korean company DEU Telecom, the telecommunication system was reconstructed and serious results were achieved. Thus, more than 35,000 electronic lines and numbers, as well as a mobile phone network have been put into operation. In 2015, the number of personal computers in the autonomous republic reached 303,000, the number of Internet users was more than 353,000.

In the first half of 2020, the cost of information and communication services in the autonomous republic amounted to 27 million 615 thousand 800 manat, exceeding the figure for the corresponding period of 2019 by 3.1 percent.

Great work has been done in Nakhchivan in the field of electricity. If in 2003 there was one power plant in the autonomous republic, now there are 9 power plants, 6 of which are renewable energy systems. If in 2003 the autonomous republic imported about 1 billion kWh of energy, in 2018 it exported about 35 million kWh. 2 new HPPs are under construction: Ordubad and Tivi Hydroelectric Power Stations. A third HPP is planned to be built on the Alinjachay. Several solar power plants have been built.

For the last 25 years, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has not had an area where sustainable development has not been ensured. Greenery, forests and orchards have been planted on more than 17,000 hectares in the autonomous republic. The total area of greenery increased from 0.6% to 20%.

As in the economic sphere, great achievements have been made in the social sphere. Residents of the Autonomous Republic feel this in their daily lives: salaries and pensions, the creation of new jobs, rising incomes, improving housing conditions, increasing living conditions and other areas.

In order to meet the needs of the population in 2010, the Autonomous Republic produced 108 types, 319 types of food, 184 types, 461 types of non-food, a total of 292 types, 780 types of products. In 2019, 383 types of products were produced, and the demand for 350 types of products is met entirely by local production.

The path of rapid development of nations and states goes through education. It is no coincidence that the great leader Heydar Aliyev praised the role of education in public life and said, “Education is the future of the nation.” President Ilham Aliyev praised education as a “priority area that determines the future of Azerbaijan.” Speaking about the importance of education, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov said: let him create ”.

Conditions have been created for all levels of education in the Autonomous Republic, their material and technical base has been strengthened, and they have been provided with all kinds of care. There are 215 general education, 6 vocational and vocational training centers, 19 preschools, 44 out-of-school educational institutions, 27 children’s schools of music, art and crafts, Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev, Sharur City Physics and Mathematics Lyceum in the Autonomous Republic. 50,590 students study in secondary schools, 6,751 teachers are engaged in their education. 3 colleges and 3 higher education institutions have a great role in training highly qualified personnel. 8194 students study in 94 specialties in higher education institutions, and 631 professors and teachers are engaged in their education.

In the last 25 years, the necessary conditions have been created for the development of science in the autonomous republic, and a scientific institution has been established. On the initiative of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, by the order of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the Nakhchivan Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences was established in 2002. The fact that the Nakhchivan Branch occupies one of the leading positions in the country in the field of science, the recognition of Nakhchivan as a scientific center is the result of the consistent policy of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, great attention and care.

The establishment of the “Nakhchivan Studies Center”, the Knowledge Fund, the Science Development Fund under the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is another expression of the high state care for science and education. The care shown to science has led to an increase in scientific potential. At present, 7 members of ANAS, 28 doctors of sciences, 251 doctors of philosophy function in the autonomous republic, 24 of them are professors, 194 are associate professors.

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, great attention is paid to culture, national and spiritual values, historical heritage, necessary measures are developed and implemented for their development and protection. By the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly dated December 6, 2005, the work on certification of historical and cultural monuments in the territory of the autonomous republic was started, 1216 monuments have been registered so far, and they have been involved in research. The encyclopedia “Nakhchivan monuments” was published on the basis of monuments of world and national importance. More than 70 of these monuments have been repaired and restored. In connection with the study and restoration of a number of monuments, there were Orders of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, and in accordance with the tasks arising from these orders, “Alinjagala”, “Karabakh Tomb Complex”, “Gulustan Tomb”, “Gamigaya Rock Paintings”, “Yallilar from yesterday to today” ”And b. books were prepared and published. At present, the historical and cultural monuments known to us in the territory of the autonomous republic live their second lives.

At no time in our history has our historical and cultural monuments received so much attention and care.

Nakhchivan tombs, imams, baths, mosques, bridges, ice houses and other monuments were restored, illustrative books were prepared about them.

Orders of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly were issued in connection with prominent personalities in different years. On the basis of these orders, house museums of MT Sidgi, Y. Mammadaliyev, J. Mammadguluzade, M. Araz, Shakhtakhtinsky and others were established, books consisting of the series “Fate and Art” were published. At present, there are 31 museums in the autonomous republic. Among these museums, cultural objects such as “Salt Museum”, “Museum of National Values”, “Open-Air Museum” carry out important and interesting work to promote the history, culture and natural resources of our autonomous republic.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has become a venue for various international events and summits. The choice of Nakhchivan as the capital of Islamic culture, the fact that Nakhchivan became the city of European youth, the holding of summits of both events here is a clear expression of respect for the city of Nakhchivan, its history, culture and level of development.

One of the most important areas in the Autonomous Republic in recent years is tourism. Nakhchivan has a wide range of opportunities for tourism in a number of areas – mountain-ski tourism, religious-pilgrimage tourism, cultural tourism, medical tourism, rural tourism. The establishment of the Agbulag Rural Tourism and Recreation Zone has significantly increased the interest of tourists. As a result of the work done, on average, more than 400,000 tourists come to the autonomous republic every year.

Purposefully using the attention and care shown by the President to Nakhchivan, as in all regions of the country, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly devotes all his efforts and abilities to the comprehensive development of the autonomous republic, its transformation into a prosperous land. As a result, our autonomous republic is becoming a favorite place for every guest.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that during each visit to Nakhchivan, great creative work was carried out here “with great pleasure and great love” and expressed satisfaction with this work. … The most modern infrastructure is being created in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the construction of social facilities has become widespread. All this strengthens the economic and industrial potential of the autonomous republic. I would like to congratulate all the people of Nakhchivan on this great success. I want to express my gratitude to the leadership of Nakhchivan and the leader of Nakhchivan Vasif Talibov. “

Such a high assessment by President Ilham Aliyev proves that the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has been purposefully assisting the independent Azerbaijani statehood, Heydar Aliyev’s ideas and political course for 25 years, and successfully carries out consistent work.

Author: Ismail Hajiyev,

Chairman of Nakhchivan Branch of ANAS, academician

“Iki Sahil” newspaper

Translator: Emin Gulmammadov