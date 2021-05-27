Exhibition of works by participants of V International Art Festival “Nakhchivan – Cradle of Mankind” opens – PHOTO

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic hosted the 5th International Art Festival “Nakhchivan – Cradle of humanity”, dedicated to the 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, an exhibition of works shot at the festival opened at the Saat Meydani Recreation Center in Nakhchivan on May 25.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening of the exhibition.

The chairman of the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulviya Hamzayeva said that consistent measures are being taken to develop painting and fine arts in the autonomous republic. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Artists’ Union by the order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly. In the past, the development of the art of painting has been kept in mind, relevant specialties have been opened in higher education institutions, and comprehensive conditions have been created for the teaching of the art of painting. A new building and workshop were put into operation for the Artists’ Union. One of the artists was awarded the honorary title of People’s Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one – Art Worker, five – Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan and six – Honored Artist of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Starting from 2012, the International Art Festival “Nakhchivan – the cradle of humanity” was launched, 4 international art festivals were held. In total, 181 works by 172 artists from 29 countries were presented at these festivals. On behalf of the festival participants, Ulviya Hamzayeva thanked the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly for the high attention and care.

Welcoming the festival participants, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “The 5th International Art Festival“ Nakhchivan – the cradle of humanity ”is dedicated to the 98th anniversary of our national leader Heydar Aliyev. The biennial international art festival has become a tradition. The spread of the pandemic around the world did not prevent the festival. As in previous festivals, this year’s festival was attended by artists from abroad, not directly, but by sending their works.

“The festival coincides with a significant calendar. The great personality Heydar Aliyev was born in May. At the same time, this month nature awakens and beautifies,” he said. The works shot at the festivals reflect the history, nature and modern development of Nakhchivan with different approaches. After each festival, catalogs of these works are prepared and published. Thus, the festivals become history. In the future, those who look at these catalogs will see that such an event is traditionally held and will continue to do so.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked the festival participants, wished the artists creative success and visited the exhibition.

It was noted that 18 artists from other regions of the country and 22 from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 40 artists took part in the festival. 23 artists from Turkey, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo took part in the festival online and painted works dedicated to Nakhchivan. The exhibition features 44 paintings by artists at the festival.

Among the artists are Javid Ismayilov’s “Return”, Eldar Gurbanov’s “Festival”, Arzu Novruzov’s “Zangazur Corridor”, Habiba Allahverdiyeva’s “Longing is over, Nakhchivan”, Sariya Akbarova’s “My flowery Nakhchivan”, Adil Yusifov’s “Mountains”, Hokuma Mammadli’s “Patterns” , “Shusha” by Habib Allahverdiyev, “Uchgardash Piri” by Ulviya Hamzayeva, “Nature of Nakhchivan” by Nasrullah Musayev, “Beauty of Nakhchivan” by Naila Ahmadova, “Aries stones” by Tarana Seyid, “Lalali Nakhchivan” by Irina Eldarova, “Hachadag” by Gahraman Tagiyev, “Bridge of Lamentations” and other works have become an expression of the rich imagination and professionalism of artists.

Artists Eldar Gurbanov and Irina Eldarova expressed satisfaction with the high level of the festival and said they would participate in future festivals.

Album-catalogs of “Nakhchivan-cradle of humanity” International Art Festivals, “Colors of my country” dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as album-catalogs “Bahruz Kangarli”, “Ibrahim Safiyev” published at different times , a model of “Ram statue” by artist Igbal Hasanalizadeh engraved on Nakhchivan monuments was also demonstrated.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to display the works shot at the festival in the relevant museums.

A memorial photo was taken at the end.