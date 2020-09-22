Fear of war in Yerevan: People gather food and water – Long queues formed – VIDEO

The situation on the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and along the state border with Armenia has become tense again.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, as a result of the Armenian provocation that began in the evening, junior sergeant Mammadov Elshan Ali, an active-duty serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, was killed. Also, our army shot the enemy’s UAV. Many military experts and political commentators say that military operations may be launched to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan after the recent events.

What happened caused panic and chaos in the hostile country. By fear of the outbreak of war, Armenians gather food and drinking water. There are long queues in front of shops in Yerevan.