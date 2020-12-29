FOUNDATION OF A NEW RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX LAID IN NAKHCHIVAN

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on December 29, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov reviewed the project of a new “Youth Housing Complex” to be built in Nakhchivan.

It was reported that the complex will consist of 7 nine-storey buildings. There will be 378 apartments with 2-3-4 rooms in residential buildings. A backyard and recreation park will be created in the complex.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly laid the foundation of the residential complex and gave instructions on the quality of construction and sale of apartments to young families on favorable mortgage terms.