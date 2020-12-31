Fourth session of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of sixth convocation held – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the fourth session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the sixth convocation was held on December 30.

The following issues were included in the agenda of the session.

1. Results of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2020.

2. Approval of the state budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2021

3. Approval of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2021

4. Approval of the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021

5. Election of members of the Central Election Commission of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov mentioning to our national leader Heydar Aliyev’s thoughts “Every Azerbaijani must know and be ready that if all our efforts fail, we must liberate our occupied lands at all costs, at the cost of our lives and blood, and ensure the inviolability of Azerbaijan’s borders and territorial integrity” and said that, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continued the path of the great leader, our army restored our territorial integrity in the Second Karabakh War, our lands were liberated from occupation and Azerbaijan won a great historical victory. There were those who lost their health and were killed in this victory.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished healing to the wounded in the Great Patriotic War, and the memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence at the session.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov reported on the results of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2020.

After the report, the Minister of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Tapdig Aliyev and the Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vagif Rasulov made speeches.

The Minister of Finance of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rafael Aliyev spoke on the second issue on the agenda, and the Law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic “On the State Budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2021” was adopted by voting.

The third issue on the agenda – the budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2021, the chairman of the State Social Protection Fund of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ali Guliyev spoke, “On approval of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2021” The law of the Republic was adopted by voting.

During the discussion of the fourth issue on the agenda of the session, it was noted that according to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Unemployment Insurance”, the funds of the Unemployment Insurance Fund are approved annually by law in order to prevent unemployment, ensure compensation of lost jobs and increase employment. .

The draft law on the issue was read and the Law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic “On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021” was adopted.

During the discussion of the fifth issue on the agenda of the session, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly noted that in accordance with Article 22 of the Law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic “On Elections to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic”, members of the Central Election Commission are elected for a term.

The session considered and approved the proposal of the Supreme Official of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the members of the Central Election Commission.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked all those who contributed to the development of the autonomous republic in 2020, stability and protection of borders. He congratulated the participants of the session and the people of the autonomous republic on the great victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, and wished them success in 2021.

Thus, the fourth session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the sixth convocation ended its work.