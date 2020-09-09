Friendly match held between Sadarak and Izmir chess players-PHOTO

A friendly match between chess players that organized jointly by Sadarak District Education Department, local branch of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Chess Federation, Izmir City Faruk Keler Satranj Club and Sadarak District Children and Youth Chess School was held on www.lichess.org.

NAKHCIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the friendly match announced by Sadarak District Education Department was held on September 8 at 17:00.

The match was played 5 minutes + 3 seconds in blitz system and lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes, in total of 12 chess players, including 2 girls and 4 boys attended.

According to the final results of the online match, the chess players of Sadarak region won by a point.



