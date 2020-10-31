Giyamaddinli village of Aghjabadi district comes under fire

The Armenian armed forces have shelled the Giyamaddinli village of Aghjabadi district, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Nakhchivantoday.com.
According to the ministry, there are no damage and casualties.
