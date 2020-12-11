Goal of joining Sugovushan or a battle way of a scout …

“I would like to thank the unit commander, senior lieutenant Shahriyar Mehdiyev. He was not a unit commander to us soldiers, but a real brother and comrade. Thanks to him, many of my comrades and I are at home today with our families. “I hear these words from Famil Uzeyirov, who fought and was wounded in the battles for the liberation of Sugovusha in the program “I’m looking for you” aired on Khazar TV on December 3. At that moment, I turned to social networks to learn about the heroism of this commander. After a short search, it became clear that our hero was from the village of Nehram, Babek region, and the news that I received from those who knew him that he would soon come to Nakhchivan, makes me even more determined to prepare this article…

A brief acquaintance with our son, our conversation gives me deep impressions about his brave character, his glorious path of battle. Looking at his biography, I think: Who could really say that little Shahriyar, who was born on March 2, 1994 – a day of good news in the spring of winter – in a simple family, left a mark on our glorious history 26 years later, not only for the Mehdiyev family, but for all Azerbaijan will turn. However, the deep love for the Motherland, which is the most important factor of time, and the goal of standing guard over the homeland, protecting it and, if necessary, liberating our occupied lands, spoke for themselves.

Yes, it brings Shahriyar’s endless interest and desire for martial arts from childhood to the path that will lead him to this glorious, Great Victory. Thus, in 2008 he began to study at the Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan. The hero of the future successfully graduated from high school and entered the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev. He successfully finished school in 2015 and took a scout course for 6 months. In 2016, he joined the N military unit in Yevlakh as a platoon commander and lieutenant. The battles of April 2016, written in golden letters in our military history, reveal the courage and fighting ability of Shahriyar, who has just started his service and is taking fragile steps on the rough military paths. At that time, our son was especially distinguished among the sons of the Fatherland, who sang the victory anthem on the heights liberated by our army. Shahriyar, who started his new position as a unit commander and senior lieutenant on June 26, 2018, is doing a number of important things to improve the combat readiness of his soldiers in a short time, forming a highly disciplined unit with high combat capability…

Those who have a deep knowledge of martial arts, professional servicemen and experts in this field rightly say that intelligence is a crucial factor in the success of the war, in winning the war. It was Shahriyar Mehdiyev who, as a true scout, successfully carried out his work in this direction before the war, was able to gather extensive information about the enemy, its military resources, combat capability, sensitive elements, as well as the military operations they wanted to carry out…

September 27 … Our hated neighbours are resorting to another provocation. And this is the moment that our people, our brave sons, have been waiting for years. Next order is given. Our victorious army begins a victorious march along the front in several directions. Our heroic martyr, Colonel Babek Samidli, who was awarded the Order of Victory, says in front of his pre-war soldiers: “… We have one soul, and what God has written will happen. Choose the honourable and right path, let us have only 3 goals – either to win, to be a veteran or a martyr. There can be no other choice for an Azerbaijani soldier. ” Senior lieutenant Shahriyar Mehdiyev says that the words of the brave colonel instill in the soldiers of the unit a real fighting spirit. Thus, on September 27, the unit led by Shahriyar launched an offensive to liberate the villages of Talish and Sugovushan, strategic heights, from the post named after the National Hero General Polad Hashimov. There are fierce battles for hours. It is impossible to open your eyes from the rain of shells. There is a distance of about 30-40 meters from the enemy. The grenade thrown by the opposite side fell a short distance from Shahriyar’s position and shattered. It is impossible to avoid the fragments scattered around. Shahriyar is injured in the leg. But he does not lose himself at all. He bandaged his wounds and rushed forward with his soldiers. This determination and steadfastness of the commander does not go unnoticed by the soldiers. Fighting for the freedom of Talysh and Sugovushan heights has been going on for 3-4 days in a row. Shahriyar Mehdiyev also received a shrapnel wound in his arm. But he never stops fighting. During this period, the intelligence officer Jabrayil Yaverli, soldier Nijat Goyushov, Elshan Demirli and others were injured. But no one from the unit leaves the battlefield, they fight to the end. As a result of days of fighting, the bravery of our proud sons forces the enemy to retreat, inflicting heavy losses. And finally, on October 3, we are reunited with Sugovushan forever. During the 44-day war, Shahriyar and his unit carried out successful operations in a number of villages of Kalbajar, Aghdara and Fizuli, destroyed a large number of enemy forces and equipment, and managed to remove dozens of our wounded from the battlefield…

Although the solemn anthem of our 44-day victory march, our Great Victory, was played on November 8 in Shusha, the liberation of Sugovusha played a special, decisive role in the fate of the war. Our heroic son Shahriyar Mehdiyev and his detachment showed great courage and bravery and wrote an epic of honour, dignity and pride in the hearts of our people:

He threw Sugovusha into freedom

Brave Shahriyar of honorable signature.

My united homeland is more indivisible,

Because he has heroic sons.

Nail Asgarov