Graduation ceremony held in Nakhchivan Garrison Troops on the occasion of completion of the next courses-PHOTO



A graduation ceremony was held on the occasion of the completion of the next courses organized in the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops. Those who successfully complete the courses are assigned to various military positions.

The press service of the Separate General Army told NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM that after the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded at the ceremony, Colonel Mehman Gulmammadov noted that each cadet acquired new knowledge and practical skills in modern military science.

On behalf of the graduates, Kamil Guliyev promised to successfully apply the new tactical knowledge gained during the courses during the combat missions.

The head of the Nakhchivan Garrison, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev, congratulated the staff and said that as a result of the successful continuation of the army-building policy founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev, our professional army has been formed ,which is capable of liberating our lands from the enemy. The training of professional servicemen in the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops, which provides reliable defense of the Autonomous Republic, is the result of the work done in the direction of army building, state care and people’s military unity. If we look at the implementation of the first phase of the large-scale joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical and tactical flight training in Nakhchivan, we can see that the professional performance of military personnel is the result of the courses.

After the speeches, the graduates were presented with certificates and gifts.

Graduation emblems were placed on the memorial plaques, orders on the appointment of graduates to new positions were delivered to the participants of the ceremony, and a solemn procession took place in front of the rostrum.