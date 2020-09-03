Great Leader Haydar Aliyev was elected as the Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on 3 September 1991.

Great personalities and political leaders have an exceptional role in the destiny of the people and the nation. These personalities have successfully carried out the mission of salvation by understanding of the requirements of the time and objective development trends, ensured national interests, made great ideas the concept of strategic development of the nation and allowed it to take a special place in the world. Especially these persons by understanding objective development trends and demands of the time and making great ideas as a strategy of development conception of country, implemented their duty successfully .Great son of Azerbaijani people, great leader Haydar Aliyev also gathered the people around with his ideas and views, achieved serious success in governance due to his rich experience, and gained the people’s trust because he defended the interests of society. The return of the Great Leader to political power led to decisive steps to restore national statehood. The election of a prominent statesman as Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at the extraordinary session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on September 3, 1991 by the insistence of thousands of people gathered on front of the meeting hall laid the foundation for Azerbaijan’s independence.

“I could not ignore the verdict of these time, these minutes, these hours … I considered all the issues, taking into account the mood and demands of the people.

I have entrusted my destiny to the people and I must fulfil the wills of the people, probably now, in these difficult times, “he said. He saved the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from Armenian aggression and founded the future development under the blockade.The election of a prominent statesman to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the ancient land brought about the close participation of a powerful politician with extensive experience in the socio-political life of the country. The activity of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the decisions made by his volition are the brightest pages of our history of independence. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said about the Nakhchivan period of the Great Leader’s political activity: “By sending the Great Leader to this region, God protected Nakhchivan from occupation and the population from the threat of refugee life.The Great Leader erected a monument the size of Nakhchivan by saving this ancient land of Azerbaijan. The return of this great figure, who left a bright mark in the political history of Azerbaijan, to political power in Nakhchivan, and his activity as an ordinary deputy and later the head of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic led to the independence of Nakhchivan becoming a leading force in the Azerbaijani political environment. . ”. The genius, as a true statesman, defined the basic outlines of his unique philosophy of governance.The phenomenon has laid the foundations of national salvation and creation of national statehood in Nakhchivan based on its rich experience and the ancient Azerbaijani statehood traditions that have always lived in Nakhchivan. This was not accidental. Because the Great Leader skilfully led the Republic of Azerbaijan for many years, was one of the leading statesmen of the Soviet Union, known as one of the two great powers of the world. Along with all this, he became deeply acquainted with the ancient traditions of statehood of Azerbaijan, laid the foundation of national ideology and became an unconquerable defender of our national interests. It is no coincidence that the prominent statesman, who came to power in Azerbaijan on July 14, 1969, laid the foundation of an incomparable stage of development in our country and took a number of important economic, political and ideological steps to prepare our republic for independence. At this stage, the great son of our people, as a true statesman, defined the basic outlines of his unique philosophy of governance. It was this philosophy of governance that raised the genius leader from a head of state to a high-ranking statesman. The basis of Heydar Aliyev’s management philosophy, ideological and political direction are important factors such as the restoration of the historical memory of the people, the implementation of the strategy of rapid development. Towards the end of the twentieth century, the collapse of a giant empire such as the Soviet Union worsened the socio-political situation. The domestic and regional political processes that took place at that time led Azerbaijan to the abyss, and Armenia’s unfounded land claims were encouraged. Nakhchivan, isolated from the country and living under blockade, was left to its fate. Taking advantage of the gap, Armenia increased its political and military pressure. Despite the tense situation, the population of Nakhchivan resisted the difficulties in all areas, fought bravely to protect the territorial entirety of the autonomous republic. In such a difficult, complicated and responsible moment, the return of an experienced statesman like our great leader Heydar Aliyev to Azerbaijan, his arrival in Nakhchivan on July 22, 1990, his election to the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic on September 30, 1990 strengthened public confidence in the country’s future.

In those years, historic decisions were made not only for Nakhchivan, but also for Azerbaijan.The first session of the new parliament of Nakhchivan, held on November 17, 1990, began its work under the chairmanship of our great leader Heydar Aliyev as a result of the willing and great insistence of the deputies. The issues on the agenda and the historic decisions taken at the session were generally calculated on the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

As speaking about the historical significance of the decisions made by the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at that time, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “Historical decisions were made in those years not only for Nakhchivan, but also for Azerbaijan.

… At that time, Nakhchivan was renamed. At the suggestion of the Great Leader, the words “Soviet socialist” were removed from the name of the autonomous republic. For the first time in Nakhchivan in the 1990s, the flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was raised as the state flag, and a petition was submitted to the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan to approve this flag as the official state flag. Nakhchivan did not participate in the illegal referendum held in 1991 to maintain the Soviet Union. That is, these steps conditioned the state independence of Azerbaijan in the subsequent period. In those years, the Great Leader showed determination, courage, and commitment to his people and nation. He once again showed that for him the interests of the state, the interests of Azerbaijan are above all. The election of a prominent statesman as Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on September 3, 1991 was a historic event of great political significance in the fate of the Azerbaijani people, as well as a great return of an experienced statesman to public administration. Nakhchivan had been the target of enemy attacks along most of its borders, from the threat of occupation, the main task ahead was to save. Therefore, only 4 days after the great son of the Turkic world took office as Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, on September 7, 1991, he decided to establish the State Defense Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

This decision was the first step taken to strengthen the defence of Nakhchivan. Subsequent historical decisions were to keep the storage of military equipment and weapons belonging to Soviet troops stationed in Nakhchivan in the autonomous republic.

As a result of the great organization, attachment to the land and endless trust in the Great Leader, the first national army units were established in the autonomous republic, Nakhchivan’s defence potential was improved, and the foundation of today’s powerful Azerbaijani Army was laid in Nakhchivan. While on his duty as Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, the Great Leader called on the Azerbaijanis of the world to unite around one idea – to serve the motherland and the people, and on December 16, 1991, the Supreme Assembly adopted the Resolution “On 31st December the Day of Solidarity and Unity of World Azerbaijani Turks.” is of special importance.

The implementation of measures to revive the destroyed economy of the Autonomous Republic, especially agriculture, was also in the attention of our National Leader. At the session of the Supreme Assembly held on April 6, 1992, resolutions were adopted “On loss-making collective and state farms in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” and “On proposals for privatization of profitable collective and state farms”, which led to progress in the agricultural sector. On November 21, 1992, the founding conference of the New Azerbaijan Party was held with the participation of more than 550 representatives from different regions of the republic.The restoration of the centuries-old neighborly relations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Turkey and Iran, located in an important geostrategic area, coincides to the period when the National Leader was operating in Nakhchivan for the first time in many years.The prominent statesman visited the neighbour Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1992. During the meetings, protocols on economic cooperation were signed, and economic, cultural, educational and other relations were established with both countries. As a result, the ‘Umid’ Bridge was built and put into operation on the Araz River in a short period of time, and the Sadarak, Julfa and Shahtakhti customs checkpoints began operating. As mentioned above, under the leadership of prominent statesman Heydar Aliyev, in 1991-1993, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic became a great school of independent statehood in Azerbaijan. It was such a school that the outlines of the state system of independent Azerbaijan, the directions of future development were determined here.

The Great Leader saved Azerbaijan from the danger of losing its state independence for the second time in a century.

As a result of the actions of incompetent, random people in power in those years, in early June 1993, a tense socio-political situation arose in the republic. The events culminated in a power crisis, a political crisis that engulfed the entire country. Azerbaijan was in danger of losing its independence for the second time in a century. Seeing the worsening situation, the people turned to the national leader Heydar Aliyev, who was the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at that time, as the only place of hope. The genius responded to the people’s calls, began a political struggle for its salvation, and on June 15, 1993, by returning to political power for the second time, saved the republic from chaos, anarchy, disintegration and extinction. This event was forever engraved in the history of the Azerbaijani state as the Day of National Salvation.

The genius politician quickly eliminated the chaos and anarchy in the country, ensured the rule of law, adopted our Constitution based on legal and democratic principles, created a modern system of governance, restored civil solidarity, and implemented global projects for economic progress. It is gratifying that today the political line of our great leader is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is developing day by day, its position in the international arena is strengthening, and new achievements are being made.

The road to development and prosperity was laid on September 3, 1991 under a severe blockade.

Today, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an example of loyalty to the political line of Heydar Aliyev, is developing dynamically, gaining a reputation as a rapidly developing country of Azerbaijan. Now Nakhchivan has a very stable economy and strong defence potential.In recent years, our autonomous republic has contributed to the preservation and further strengthening of the territorial entirety, the development of national statehood and the expansion of creative processes of our country.

Today, Nakhchivan, which has significant energy potential, also opens its doors to the world as a country with mysterious tourism opportunities. Thus, it is safe to say that the foundation of progress to prosperity and development from the severe blockade was laid on September 3, 1991.