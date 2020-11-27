Great respect shown to martyrs in Nakhchivan – Photo

The Patriotic War, written in our glorious history, once again demonstrated to the world the struggle and invincibility of the Azerbaijani people. Our lands, which we have not been able to reclaim peacefully for 30 years, were liberated from the enemy by the brave army of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the President, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, for 44 days. Because it was our right job. As our national leader Heydar Aliyev said: “History always puts everything in its place.”

The sons of Nakhchivan also showed real courage in the restoration of justice, sacrificed their lives for the sake of our territorial integrity and rose to the peak of martyrdom.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports, a ceremony to welcome our martyrs was held at Nakhchivan International Airport on November 26.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

State and government officials, an officer of the Turkish Armed Forces’ military attache’s office in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and family members of the martyrs attended the event.

The bodies of our martyred servicemen Muradli Ilkin and Nadirli Ertogrul, wrapped in our tricolor flag, were brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the bodies of martyrs were passed

The bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native villages.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the families of the martyrs and expressed his condolences.