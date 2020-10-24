Saturday , 24 October 2020
Naxcivan
Breaking News

Gubadli region is under artillery fire from the territory of Armenia

The enemy, who lost combat positions and was forced to retreat, subjects the territory of the Gubadli region of Azerbaijan to artillery fire from the direction of the Goris region of Armenia.
The purpose of this provocation of the Armenian side is to provoke the Azerbaijan Army to retaliate.

Check Also

Enemy is subjecting to fire the human settlements of Azerbaijan

The Armenian armed forces from the Aghdere direction are subjecting the territory of the Naftalan …

NakhchivanToday.com 2020