The enemy, who lost combat positions and was forced to retreat, subjects the territory of the Gubadli region of Azerbaijan to artillery fire from the direction of the Goris region of Armenia.
The purpose of this provocation of the Armenian side is to provoke the Azerbaijan Army to retaliate.
Gubadli region is under artillery fire from the territory of Armenia
The enemy, who lost combat positions and was forced to retreat, subjects the territory of the Gubadli region of Azerbaijan to artillery fire from the direction of the Goris region of Armenia.