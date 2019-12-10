Haji Novruzali bey Mosque. City of Irevan

Haji Novruzali bey Mosque in Irevan was built by the person named Gara Seyid in the 2nd half of the 18th century. As the mosque was located in Haji Novruzali district (the present train station area) of Demirbulag area, the mosque was named Haji Novruzali bey Mosque. None of the Armenians lived in that district until the early 20th century. Haji Novruzali bey Mosque which had one minaret, was razed to the ground by Armenian vandals in the thirties of the 20th century.