Headquarters building, training ground and Turkey-Nakhchivan Friendship Park commissioned – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on February 8, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov got acquainted with the conditions created in the new headquarters building and the Turkish-Nakhchivan Friendship Park.

Commander of the Special Forces, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev reported to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

It was reported that the 3-storey headquarters building, built on an area of 3,600 square meters, has duty, weapons, operational, medical, educational and other service rooms, a dining room and a boiler house. A training area for special forces has been prepared in the yard of the building.

Turkey-Nakhchivan Friendship Park has been established in the territory of the military unit. A recreation park with a total area of 17,000 square meters has been built. The park has 75 benches of different sizes and 38 different statues, various decorative trees and flowers. A fountain with a total area of 114 square meters was built in the park, and a model of a 9-meter-high flame reflecting the flag was made.

Then a memorial photo was taken.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: The Republic of Turkey has always stood by Azerbaijan and its integral part, Nakhchivan. The Turkish Armed Forces also have a great role to play in this success. Therefore, we express our respect and esteem to the Turkish state and the Armed Forces. This park was established in memory of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity in the Second Karabakh War and was named the Turkish-Nakhchivan Friendship Park. This will be an example for future generations.

The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly thanked the officers of the Representation of the Military Attaché of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the command of the Nakhchivan Special Forces, as well as the personnel for facilitating the participation of the Special Forces in the exercises.









