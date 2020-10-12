Heads of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan to visit Ganja and Mingachevir

“Heads of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, ambassadors, military attaches, and heads of representations of international organizations in Azerbaijan will visit Ganja and Mingachevir,” Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has posted on his Twitter account.

“The visit aims to acquaint them with the crime scenes of Armenia’s reckless missile attacks against innocent civilians and energy infrastructure,” the presidential assistant tweeted.