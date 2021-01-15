HUMAN HEALTH IS MAIN PRIORITY OF STATE POLICY – PHOTO

The main direction of state policy in our country is the health of citizens. The construction of health centers in the Autonomous Republic, equipped with modern medical equipment, opens wide opportunities for the protection of human health.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, a doctor’s dispensary was opened in Shahriyar village on January 14.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inquired about the activities of the health center.

It was reported that the outpatient clinic consists of 8 rooms. There is a head doctor, a dental office, maternity, vaccination, manipulation, registration rooms and a pharmacy. The outpatient clinic has a dental unit, a delivery table, a drying cabinet, vaccination and ambulance bags, a microscope, a centrifuge, a hemometer, a glucometer, scales, a meter, a refrigerator and other medical equipment. The outpatient clinic has an electrotherapy and ultrasound treatment device, an ultra-high current treatment device, a paraffin boiler, and a solyuks lamp.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to organize patronage service, work in accordance with age groups, ordering medicines in accordance with the needs of the pharmacy operating in the outpatient clinic and medical education. An individual heating system is installed in the building.