“If we do not want a new April war, we must see the health of our heads” said Sarkisyan

I always appreciate Ter- Potrasyan’s articles, which were very good and well-executed, directly shaking the “unappreciated geniuses” in terms of both political and artistic, as well as proposals.

Nakhchivan.Today.com reports with reference to the Armenian Kiv’s that this was stated by the chairman of the political council of the Republican Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan. He said that as for Ter Potrasyan’s proposal to suspend the work of the commission of inquiry investigating the April fighting at this stage, he did not accept the work of the commission since its inception. “If we do not want a new April war with the” dabros” of different countries, we must see the health of our heads,” Sargsyan said.