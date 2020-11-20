Ilham Aliyev: “A new era begins for Aghdam”

“Now, a new era is beginning for Agdam. We have great plans.”

Nakhchivantoday.com informs, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation on the occasion of the liberation of Aghdam region from occupation.

The head of state noted that everything was destroyed in the occupied territories: “The media covered my visits to Fuzuli and Jabrayil, and everyone, the whole world, saw what a savage enemy we were facing. There are no safe buildings in Jabrayil or Fizuli, except for some military units. The enemy has destroyed all other infrastructures, buildings, houses, historical, religious monuments. “

“I addressed the Azerbaijani people at those ruins and said that we would restore these lands, these cities, villages. Armenians believed that the Azerbaijani people would never return to these lands after these devastations. They are wrong. They do not know that the native lands live and will live forever in the Azerbaijani people’s hearts. All our refugees have lived with the desire to return to their native lands and build a new life for themselves with the support and assistance of the state,” President Ilham Aliyev stressed.