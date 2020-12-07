Ilham Aliyev: TAP project will strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations

“Italy is Azerbaijan’s first trade partner. Last year, our commerce turnover reached $ 6 billion. Most of this is related to energy resources. But I think that the non-oil sector will also have a special place among us in the coming years,” President Ilham Aliyev said while receiving a delegation led by the Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

“As you know, in the energy sector, the TAP project will be launched in the near future. And this, no doubt, will further strengthen the Italian-Azerbaijani relations. We also have big plans in the humanitarian sphere. There are many projects already implemented,” the head of state added.