In Nakhchivan, 100th anniversary of Agil Mehdiyev will be celebrated – Order

On September 17, the chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order about celebrating 100th anniversary of well-known doctor and public figure Agil Mehdiyev

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that an Action Plan was approved according to the order to celebrate 100th anniversary of Agil Mehdiyev.

The order says that, Agil Mehdiyev, who dedicated more than 50 years of his life as a health organizer and doctor for improvement of health system of autonomous republic served as a minister of Health of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Agil Mehdiyev participated in public and social life of autonomous republic, and he was elected as a deputy of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the first convocation and was the chairman of the Council of Elders of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Agil Mehdiyev, whose work is highly appreciated by our state, was awarded the honorary title of “Honoured Doctor” of the Republic of Azerbaijan and “Glory” and “Independence” orders.