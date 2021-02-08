in Nakhchivan 100th anniversary of Kars agreement will be celebrated – ORDER

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on holding the 100th anniversary of the Kars agreement on February 8.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:

“2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Kars Agreement, which has great historical and political significance.

The Treaty of Kars, signed between the Soviet Socialist Republics of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia and Turkey on October 13, 1921, is a very important legal, political and international document guaranteeing the autonomy of Nakhchivan.The Kars Agreement was approved by the legislatures of the signatory countries in March-June 1922 and entered into force on September 11 of that year. As a result of the persistent struggle of the people and intellectuals of Nakhchivan, including the principled position of the prominent diplomat Behbud agha Shahtakhtinsky, the fair approach of the Turkish state, this agreement established the territory of Nakhchivan and the inviolability of this territory protected by international treaties. The agreement, that signed indefinitely, consists of 20 articles and 3 annexes, the article 5 of the agreementis directly related to the status of Nakhchivan. According to this article, the parties agreed to keep Nakhchivan as part of Azerbaijan as an autonomous republic.

As a result of the further development of historical processes, Nakhchivan became the Nakhchivan Soviet Socialist Republic in March 1921, the Nakhchivan land in June 1923, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic on February 9, 1924, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on November 17, 1990.

Our national leader Heydar Aliyev always praised the importance of the Kars agreement in preserving the territorial integrity and autonomy of Nakhchivan and said:“As Nakhchivan is separated from the main land of Azerbaijan, the Kars agreement is a very large and irreplaceable document for us to ensure the integrity, security, statehood and autonomy of Nakhchivan in the future.”

The signing of the Kars agreement and the establishment of the autonomous status of Nakhchivan is an important stage in the history of our statehood. The study of this history and its transmission to future generations is relevant and important for all times.

Taking into account the above and guided by paragraph 22 of part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide: