In Nakhchivan ,540 vacancies presented at the fair on healthcare facilities -PHOTO

A job fair for health workers was organized by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Protection of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The press service of the Ministry of Health of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic told NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM that the Minister of Health of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Niyazi Novruzov spoke at the event about the constructive work carried out in the health system and the reforms implemented.

It was noted that in recent years, some progress has been made in the development of health, high-quality medical services, training of medical personnel.

Also in order to meet the demand for medical personnel in the autonomous republic, medical personnel with higher education are being trained at Nakhchivan State University and secondary medical education at Nakhchivan Medical College.

In order to strengthen the medical services provided to the population within the framework of health care reforms, new health facilities equipped with modern medical equipment and machinery were put into operation in cities and regions, and major repairs were carried out at existing medical facilities.

Reconstruction of the healthcare system in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has further improved the quality of service, and some progress has been made in the introduction of compulsory health insurance.

The minister of health said about stimulating measures and concession for health personals who started newly in their career. And he wished success for young graduates who provided with new jobs

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic speaking in event said The creative measures taken as a result of the dynamic development of the autonomous republic create a favorable basis for the creation of new jobs, employment and strengthening social protection.

In addition, families in need of social care are identified and involved in the self-employment program, and they are provided with the necessary funds in their chosen field. As a result of comprehensive measures taken in this direction, despite the increase in the population of the autonomous republic and the need for housing, the number of people applying for social assistance is declining from year to year.

Then the job seekers got acquainted with the vacancies at the job fair organized on the first floor of the Ministry of Health of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The fair offered 463 vacancies for doctors, 77 vacancies for nurses and a total of 540 vacancies. 67 people, including 30 doctors and 37 nurses, were sent to work at the fair.