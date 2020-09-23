In Nakhchivan, cost of mobile services increased by 1.6%

The cost of information and communication services in January-August 2020 amounted to 37 million 130 thousand 200 manat, which is 4.5 percent more than the cost of services in the corresponding period of 2019. According to the press service of the State Statistics Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the cost of mobile communication services during this period amounted to 29 million 368 thousand 100 manat and increased by 1.6 percent compared to a year ago.