In Nakhchivan Knowledge Day celebrated with the opening of a new school building – PHOTO

The rapid socio-economic development strategy defined by our national leader Heydar Aliyev also covers the 90th anniversary of Julfa region. This year, the village of Jamaldin has joined the ranks of improved villages. The complex construction work, modern infrastructure, working and service conditions have a result for a comfortable life for residents.

On Knowledge Day, new school building in Jamaldin village has been commissioned.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that the new building of Jamaldin village high school was opened on September 15 – the Day of Knowledge.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated students of all secondary, higher and vocational schools, pedagogical staff, cadets of the Heydar Aliyev Military Lyceum on the beginning of the new school year. He also congratulated the staff of Jamaldin village school on the commissioning of the new school building.

Then the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly cut the ribbon of the opening and got acquainted with the conditions created.