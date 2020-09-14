In Nakhchivan, more than 100 tons of products presented at the fair – PHOTOS

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, next agricultural product fair has been organized in the Central Bazar on Khatai Street in Nakhchivan.

Today, in the next fair, more than 100 tons of quality products in 1678 varieties by 21 product enterprises and about 300 family farmers were presented to consumers

Relating the season, mostly daily food and consumer goods, especially agricultural products were presented. After creating separate section for industrial goods, the number of outlets reached to 395.

In the industrial sector, food, meat and meat products produced by various public and private organizations, chickens produced by polity factories, mineral water and other products sold in the autonomous republic were put up for sale.





Translator: Emin Gulmammadov