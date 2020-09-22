In Nakhchivan, opportunities for using interactive and electronic means expanded

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Education with Lu Canlin, Executive Director of Huawei’s Head Office in Azerbaijan, and Ma Tian, Head of Corporate Business for Eurasia, at the Ministry of Education as part of “the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s project to provide relevant equipment and computer software for interactive education”. The meeting focused on the implementation of the project.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, during the discussion, the Minister of Education Rahman Mammadov gave detailed information about the state care for education in the autonomous republic and the conditions created in educational institutions.

It was noted that as a continuation of the implemented projects, this project will also have a positive impact on the development of education in the autonomous republic. As a result of the implementation of the proposed project, the use of interactive and e-learning tools in schools of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be expanded. The equipment provided by the People’s Republic of China for the installation of infrastructure under the project will allow the Ministry of Education to install a full-completed information center, a film studio to create teaching aids and information and communication systems for the use of these materials in education.

It was noted that today, with the renewal of infrastructure in all educational institutions of the autonomous republic, the creation of modern teaching conditions, the availability of uninterrupted Internet in schools creates all the conditions for the implementation of the project.

During the meeting, representatives of “Huawei” said that the company’s preparations are about to be completed and the necessary steps will be taken to implement the project in the near future.

Then, in order to get acquainted with the existing opportunities for the project, the guests got acquainted with the electronic board classrooms and computer rooms in the Ministry of Education, Nakhchivan city No. 5, Shahbuz city No. 2, Agbulag and Turkesh village secondary schools.

It should be noted that the equipment to be installed includes 3 sets of camera systems in Full HD format, automatic teacher tracking system during filming, 2 sets of sound system, interactive whiteboard set, video recording system in Full HD format and relevant software. At the same time, it is planned to install network aggregation devices and video conferencing systems in educational institutions of the autonomous republic.