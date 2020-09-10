In Nakhchivan, the carpet art lives a new period of development

Carpet weaving is one of the oldest and most widespread types of traditional folk art in our Autonomous Republic. Throughout history, examples of the Nakhchivan carpet-weaving school have been distinguished by their unique ornaments. Nakhchivan carpets, which became the object of information from various written sources, played an important role in the formation of the material and cultural heritage of the people. Mr. Vasif Talibov, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, said: “The art of carpet weaving has historically been one of the leading professions in Azerbaijan, including Nakhchivan. Nature, level of social and cultural development, living and living conditions have made carpet weaving one of the important fields of art in Nakhchivan in the distant past. Large-sized, thick-woven pile and non-pile carpets produced in this area were widely used in everyday life. The primitive clay weaving tools and bone needles obtained during archeological excavations confirm that Nakhchivan is one of the ancient weaving centers.

Measures are being taken in our autonomous republic to protect examples that are the product of the people’s creative thinking. Part of these measures is the protection and development of existing traditions in the field of carpet weaving. The “State Program for the Protection and Development of Carpet Art in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2018-2022” approved by the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated April 9, 2018 has a special place in the systematic continuation of the work. The implementation of the considered tasks in the program was also in focus in April of this year. Thus, in the second quarter, 6 carpets were woven in the Folk Art Workshop of “Nakhchivan Business Center” Limited Liability Company, 3 carpets were woven, as well as 1 carpet in Jalilkend ice house. The register system of hand-woven carpets created in previous years in the implementation of the state program has an irreplaceable role in the protection of existing patterns in this area and their transmission to future generations.

In the second quarter, 12 carpets were certified for inclusion in the system. It is especially important to conduct scientific research to ensure the perfect study of various areas of folk art. Because the new information obtained as a result of research plays a key role in the preparation of various scientific publications. At the same time, the established facts lead to the restoration of forgotten traditions. The state program also envisages the task of scientific and systematic research of the Nakhchivan carpet-weaving school. In the second quarter, according to the approved research plan of the Nakhchivan Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, research was conducted at the Institute of History, Ethnography and Archeology on the stage “History of development of carpet weaving in Nakhchivan”.

An article on the art of weaving was uploaded to Wikipedia where is an open-world research encyclopedia. At the same time, articles entitled “Similarity of ornaments on Nakhchivan architectural monuments and carpet patterns” and “Ajami seal on Nakhchivan carpets” were published on various Internet portals. In our Autonomous Republic, special attention is paid to the expansion of the field of hand-woven carpets. The organization of vocational education in this direction also allows to increase the number of participants in carpet weaving. In accordance with the implementation of the program, a carpet weaving course was launched on December 4, 2019 at Ordubad Technical Vocational and Driving School. 12 trainees completed the course in June of this year and were provided with a certificate. The creation of new infrastructure is important to ensure employment in the field of carpet weaving. In the second quarter, in order to fulfill the tasks envisaged in the State Program, the establishment of a carpet production workshop in Nakhchivan, as well as a supply point for wool and dye plants was continued. Implementation of the state program will create new opportunities for the survival of the Nakhchivan carpet school.