In Yukhari Endemic village, government agencies will operate in a modern building

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that a new village center was opened in Yukhari Endemic on February 5.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inquired about the conditions created in the building.

It was reported that the village center has a representative office, a municipality, a communication house, police and veterinary stations, a library, a house of culture, a statistics room, the first territorial organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, an archive and a 44-seat hall. The library has 5183 books, 2083 of which are in Latin and 3100 in Cyrillic. The first territorial organization of the New Azerbaijan Party has 210 members, of which 79 are young and 104 are women.

Emphasizing that 2021 is the “Year of Nizami Ganjavi”, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to hold discussions on the works of the great poet.

Expressing gratitude to the chairman of the first territorial organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Gulush Khalilova, he said that construction work has expanded in our regions and villages. Achievements in all areas in the Autonomous Republic are an indicator of dynamic development. At the heart of this development is the creative strategy of our national leader Heydar Aliyev. In return for this care, we will try to build our activities at the level of today’s requirements.

The communication house serves Yukhari Endemic and Ashagi Endemic villages. The new generation ATS with a capacity of 448 numbers serves a total of 336 subscribers. There are 242 internet users in both villages.