Ismayil Hajiyev awarded with a badge “For services to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” – ORDER

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on January 21 to award Ismayil Hajiyev with the badge “For services to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.”

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:

“Guided by paragraph 21 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:

Hajiyev Ismayil Mukhtar to be awarded with the badge “For services to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” for his fruitful activity in the field of science in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

It should be noted that today is the 70th anniversary of Ismayil Hajiyev. In this regard, a number of events were held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.