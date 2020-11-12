Jabrayil, Gubadli police departments moved to city center

The officials are taking relevant measures under the decree of President Ilham Aliyev “On the organization of temporary special administration in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Jeyhun Mammadov, who was elected to the Milli Majlis from Jabrayil-Gubadli Constituency No.120, told Nakhchivantday.com

According to him, Jabrayil and Gubadli police authorities have already been located in the center of the liberated cities: “Chiefs of police departments of those regions were appointed military commandants.”