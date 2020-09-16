Jamaldin-Arazin village road put into operation – PHOTO

Improvement of the road- transport system, construction of new bridges and highways are not only social measures, but also an important indicator of the economic power of our country. Modern and safe road networks are being created in the Autonomous Republic, and the reconstruction of rural roads is in attention. As part of the measures taken in this direction, the Jamaldin-Arazin village road was reconstructed.

On September 15, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inaugurated the Jamaldin-Arazin village road, NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports.

It was noted that the 12.9-kilometer-long road was reconstructed and asphalted. At the same time, 9 km of intra-village roads were repaired and sand-gravel layer was laid, shore protection works were carried out at a distance of 262 meters. 144 under-way water crossings were installed on the road, 1710 meters of concrete canal was laid, 1 bridge was repaired.