Jamaldin Village Center opened – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that the Jamaldin village center was opened on September 15.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon of the opening.

It was reported that the village center has a representative office, municipality, communication house, police and veterinary stations, library, statistics room, culture house, post office, the first territorial organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, an archive and a 44-seat hall. There are 10 thousand 675 books in the library fund. All measures have been taken for the operation of the post office in the communication house, at the same time a new generation automatic telephone station with a capacity of 320 numbers has been installed. There are 166 internet users in the village.

The first rural organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Jamaldin has 192 members, 67 of the members are young and 81 are women.

Ayaz Novruzov, chairman of the first territorial organization of the New Azerbaijan Party in Jamal, thanked: “History has proved that there is a way to the bright future of the Azerbaijani people. This is the way of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. Our only goal is to faithfully serve the ideas of our great leader. As a result of this attention and care, our village has become modern and prosperous. Today, all conditions are created here to live, work and study. A new page has been written in the history of our village. History never forgets its founders. Jamadin village residents are proud of their leader. “

It was noted that one of the main areas of attention in the village is the organization of veterinary work. Injection of drugs against diseases at the time and disinfection works allow the production of healthy livestock products.

A central heating system has been installed in the building, and landscaping work has been carried out in the yard.