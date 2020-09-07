Loyalty to traditions in Nakhchivan: the unity of the people and the leadership as the main criterion of development

Nakhchivan, an inseparable part of the country called Azerbaijan, has passed difficult tests in different periods of history, and is distinguished by its ancient and rich culture, history and traditions of statehood. According to historians, this land, which is more than five thousand years old, was the centre of Renaissance culture in the Middle Ages and attracted the attention of both local and foreign travellers.

Prominent pedagogue and scientist Aziz Sharif once called Nakhchivan “a small country in terms of territory, a large country in terms of spirituality.” Indeed, a history lives on every stone of Nakhchivan, and the locals achieve great success by demonstrating their devotion to their history, culture, traditions of their great ancestors, and the ideas of statehood. Serious practical work is being done in Nakhchivan to implement the great leader Heydar Aliyev’s policy, his ideas and thoughts on the future of our country, and the tradition of “political connection and loyalty”, which is not always observed in world politics, has become an example and political model.

The character belong to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as firm, determination, high responsibility, commitment to national traditions and political ability as a statesman and independent decision-making in difficult times, eternal loyalty to the people and his HISTORICAL LEADER are the main criteria of development.

History has shown that leaders are strong when what is in the hearts of the people is reflected in their actions, when the actions of the leader are united, overlap and complement each other with the wishes and desires of the people. Today in Nakhchivan, the greatest success of the policy based on the policy of Heydar Aliyev and successfully and faithfully implemented by the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is the commitment to the people, the nation, the wishes and desires of each of its residents.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as a creative leader, has pursued the policy of construction in Nakhchivan at the highest level, eliminating the gap between urban and rural areas, which exist very little in the world. Today, the construction of new school buildings, libraries, cultural centres, rural centres in the most remote mountain villages of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the creation of modern infrastructure shows that the goal is to develop each region. Taking into account the fact that 70% of the population lives in rural areas in the Autonomous Republic, the establishment of family farms, especially a number of them, as well as appropriate concessions in customs, serve to form a small business class and improve the welfare of the local population.

Landscaping, land reclamation, prevention of salinization, as well as protection of ecological balance have always been in the centre of attention in Nakhchivan. In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which has been under blockade by Armenians since 1990, the blockade has not prevented development and progress as a result of the leader’s determination. Today, all settlements in Nakhchivan are fully supplied with natural gas, new green belts have been created in place of felled trees used as fuel to protect against the cold and harsh winter of the 1990s, and this landscape makes a good impression on visitors to Nakhchivan, especially foreigners and locals. Particular attention is paid to the timely care of green areas, the creation of new green belts in place of drying trees, the planting of climate-friendly trees and shrubs. It should be noted that the personal participation of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the voluntary works held on Saturdays creates a sense of responsibility, as well as the Supreme Leader’s care for nature. It is no exaggeration to say that the right policy was pursued in Nakhchivan several years ago and new pumping stations were put into operation in order to prevent environmental imbalances, climate change, global warming and water shortages. Even the fruits collected from the new green belts laid several years ago are being donated to various military units. This situation should be assessed not as meeting the food needs of soldiers, but as a manifestation of the high moral value of our people, which has a rich tradition, the unity of the people and the army. The policy of army building is also being successfully implemented in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and as a result, our borders are reliably protected and our army is fully ready to prevent all provocations of the enemy at the highest level. The strong confidence of the people in the leader, in the army, gives reason to say that our people will soon witness the full territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the return of our occupied lands from the enemy.

Along with all this, each of us can clearly see that the development, progress policy, science, education, sports, health, in short, all areas of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are fully covered and high attention and care is paid to each area. At the same time, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with its respect for national, spiritual and secular values in a globalizing world, promotes multiculturalism, and carries out with great devotion its important deeds to preserve and propagate Islamic traditions. The new mosque buildings built here are a clear example of the care provided to clergy, the improvement of their social status, and the provision of uniforms free of charge. The policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev, based on the preservation of historical, national and religious values, pursued by the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, has successfully deepened the traditions of unity, equality and solidarity in the autonomous republic. The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly should fulfil the form of governance based on historical traditions, national unity and wise policy of the Great Leader with great responsibility and loyalty in the autonomous republic, strengthen international relations, teach students from different countries secular and national unity, brotherhood, solidarity, humanism and The approach to the principles of equality also contributes to the deepening of friendly and fraternal relations between nations. This fact makes us young people happy and makes new friends, as well as develops tourism in the region.

Preventive measures taken in Nakhchivan in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic, disinfection measures covering all areas, villages and settlements of the autonomous republic, the mobilization of relevant agencies to protect human health are a clear example of the policy pursued for safe living. In particular, on the instructions of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, foreign students who could not go to their countries due to the current pandemic situation were provided with food, holiday gifts and financial aids, and the aids by the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly gives great supports to foreign students.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic always appreciates the historical values of the Azerbaijani family, national statehood, Islam and secular values, and continues the policy of the Great Leader and implements the recommendations of President Ilham Aliyev at the highest level. Indeed, the world is changing, renewing, new challenges are emerging, but loyalty, adherence to historical traditions, as an unchanging law of morality and politics governs the world and sets an example for new generations. Today, the young generation growing up in Nakhchivan is proud of the worthy followers of the Great Leader and wholeheartedly supports their policy and believes that the young leaders of this policy will do their best for the development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and flourish, will make your dreams come true for further development!

May this policy of solidarity with the people live on, be eternal and bring a good mood to every home, bring abundance of joy, prosperity and prosperity to every home!

SUSANBAR AGHAMALIYEVA

Employee of the State Customs of Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Doctor of Philosophy in Philology