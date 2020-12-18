MARKET COMPLEX OPENED IN BABEK – PHOTO

The “State Program of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2019-2023” is being successfully implemented in Babek region, complex-construction measures are being implemented. The modern social facilities put into operation, along with raising the level of services provided to the population, have transformed the Babek region into a modern settlement, increased settlement, and expanded the district center and villages. This year, Babek settlement was given the status of a city, and Nehram and Jahri villages were given the status of settlements. The increase in the number of business entities and households in the region has made it necessary to sell the products, and a modern market complex has been built in Babek.

A new market complex in Babek was put into operation on December 17, NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

Rasim Huseynov, the head of the Babek District Executive Power, said that the Babek district has undergone a great development and reconstruction over the past 25 years. Thanks to the attention and care, all the infrastructure has been created in the region. Today, a market complex is being built in Babek. So far , the residents of the region used to go to the markets in Nakhchivan to sell their products or to buy the necessary products. The new market complex will provide comprehensive services to the population of the region in this area. Rasim Huseynov expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents of the region for the created conditions.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: A market complex is being put into operation in Babek. The new complex will be used by all city residents. Babek district was established in 1978 by the decision of our great leader. The region has undergone a great development in the past, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2008 and its 40th anniversary in 2018, and action plans for the anniversaries have been prepared and implemented. The measures taken and the development achieved have laid the foundation for the transformation of Babek settlement into a city. Therefore, according to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On partial changes in the administrative division of Babek district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 12, 2020, Babek settlement was given the status of a city. Today, Babek is one of the modern cities of Azerbaijan. All this is an indicator of development.

“The city is created where there is development, reconstruction and infrastructure in the area to meet the requirements of the city,” he said. When Babeka was given the status of a city, it was decided to build a market complex and the area was chosen. At present, about 5,900 business entities operate in the Babek region. The new market complex has all the conditions for the sale of products produced by businesses, households, agricultural fairs. Residents will now be able to buy products produced in the region not at the markets of Nakhchivan, but at the market in Babek. The area chosen for the construction of the complex also ensures the comfortable movement of residents. The market complex will serve residents for many years. They will sell their products here and meet their daily needs. The market complex will also contribute to the creation of new jobs and employment.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked those who contributed to the construction of the complex.

Anvar Huseynov, a resident of Babek, expressed his gratitude: “I was born here. From the creation of the region to the status of Babek city, the past comes to life in front of my eyes. There used to be an administrative building and a small school here. New hospital, kindergarten, two schools, music school, communication house, new administrative buildings for offices and organizations give a special beauty to our city. The commissioned 7, 5 and 2-storey residential buildings are an indicator of well-being and settlement. Babek has already become an agro-industrial region. At present, 62 types of industrial products are produced here. The sale of these products will be organized in the new market complex. We will make effective use of the created conditions and protect the facilities.”

Then the complex was inspected. It was reported that the market building, which covers an area of 4,700 square meters, houses food, clothing, household, household goods and mobile phone shops, a canteen, a hairdresser, a photographer, a pharmacy and a veterinary pharmacy. Heating and water systems are installed in the building. A semi-enclosed fruit and vegetable sales area with 36 outlets has been built in the complex. There are also conditions for organizing fairs for the sale of agricultural products. A 1,250-square-meter fenced area has been allocated for the sale of animals and poultry in the area.

The road to the market has been asphalted and a 57-seat parking lot has been created.

Vugar Suleymanov, Nazila Zeynalova and Afsana Isayeva thanked the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly for the created conditions.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to give priority to the sale of household products in the market, to take into account the needs of the population, to organize fairs and to observe cleanliness.