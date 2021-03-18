Martyrdom is the highest point of patriotism – PHOTO

The Patriotic War, led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, which ended in victory, once again demonstrated to the world the struggle and invincibility of the Azerbaijani people. The Second Karabakh War also united our people as a fist. Victory over the enemy became a symbol of invincibility.As President Ilham Aliyev said: “This war will live forever in our history. We won this war at the vlaue of the lives and blood of our martyrs, at the value of the bravery of our servicemen. ” In the Second Karabakh War, our brave sons from Nakhchivan also showed a true example of patriotism and rose to the peak of martyrdom.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the body of our martyr Abdullayev Intigam Allahverdi, who went missing during the Great Patriotic War on March 18, has been brought to the autonomous republic.

A welcoming ceremony for our martyr was held at Nakhchivan International Airport.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, state and government officials, servicemen and family members of the martyr attended the event.

The body of the martyr wrapped in our tricolor flag was brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of the martyr was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly and participants of the event paid tribute to the memory of the martyr.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then, verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the body of the martyr was passed in front of him.

The body of the martyr was sent to his native village.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the family members of the martyr and expressed his condolences.



