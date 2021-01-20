Martyrs of January 20 commemorated in Nakhchivan with a minute of silence-PHOTO

31 years have passed since that date, January 20, when the people of Azerbaijan started for freedom, sovereignty and national unity. Hundreds of our compatriots were killed today in the fire of freedom, which is considered our history of pride and heroism.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that the sacred memory of our heroic martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence in our autonomous republic, as well as in other parts of the country. As a sign of mourning, the national flags were lowered to half-mast, the movement of passengers and traffic was stopped for a minute, and sound signals were given from cars and trains.

On this day in history, more than 130 innocent civilians were killed and 744 were injured. The former Soviet units, which turned this day into a black January, and the Armenians, who carried out their ugly intentions, wanted to stifle the liberation process of our people in the cradle. But today’s heroes, who went to their deaths without blinking an eye, taught the next generation the sanctity of sacrificing their lives and blood for the Motherland. That night, the blood of the people who rose to the point of martyrdom spilled on the ground like an example, there were hundreds, thousands. From the martyrs ‘s desires and deeds strong-willed men grown up who could take revenge on the sons .

They wrote a history. Subsequent generations memorized that history word for word. They passed the 44-day exam of the textbook of the Motherland, which they knew by heart, and left victorious. For the first time in 31 years, these people pass before them as winners and remember… May your place be a paradise.