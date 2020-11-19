Martyrs were greeted with great respect in Nakhchivan-PHOTO

At the session of the Supreme Soviet of Nakhchivan on November 17, 1990, on the initiative and under the leadership of our national leader Heydar Aliyev, important historical decisions were made to restore our independent statehood. On that day, our tricolor state flag was raised in Nakhchivan. Under the leadership of the genius, in 1990-1993, along with the protection of the autonomous republic from occupation, important work was done in the field of army building, and the foundation of the victorious Azerbaijani army was laid. Today, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, continues the path of the great leader and pays special attention to army building. As a result of the measures taken in this area, the security of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is being strengthened every year, and the combat and moral training of personnel is being significantly increased. As a result, the servicemen from Nakhchivan also showed great courage in the Great Patriotic War and rose to the peak of martyrdom.

A welcoming ceremony for our martyrs was held at Nakhchivan International Airport on November 17.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

Representatives of the state and government, the Consul General of Turkey in Nakhchivan and the officers of the Representation of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, family members of the martyrs also attended the event.

The bodies of our martyred servicemen Valiyev Ismayil Mehman oglu, Novruzlu Parviz Gorkhmaz oglu, Aliyev Ramil Gurban oglu, Najafov Yagub Mahammad oglu and Almammedov Iman Tarverdi oglu wrapped in our tricolor flag were brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the bodies of martyrs were passed.

The bodies of the martyrs were sent to the cities and villages where they were born.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the families of the martyrs and expressed his condolences.

The tricolor state flag of Azerbaijan, hoisted in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic 30 years ago, is now waving in the liberated lands thanks to the bravery of patriotic sons. The flag is an indicator of the existence of each country, the oath of the people. The covering of the flag on the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on the way to the homeland is also a manifestation of its holiness. Because our martyrs are the ones who look death in the face for waving of our tricolor flag forever.