Meeting held in Nakhchivan with high-scoring graduates – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that on September 12, a meeting was held with graduates of high schools of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic who scored high in university entrance exams.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated all the graduates, their parents, who showed high results in the entrance exams to higher education institutions, as well as won the title of student, and thanked the teachers.

Then, the book “Nakhchivan: Legend of the East” and a cash prize were presented to the graduates who scored between 500-700 points in the university entrance exams.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly once again wished success to the graduates and a photo was taken.





